RENK completes acquisition of David Brown Defence – Huddersfield center of excellence for submarine propulsion systems



Transaction closed following regulatory clearances

Acquisition of DBD will support the delivery of Global Combat Ship (Type 26)

Global Combat Ship (Type 26) ecosystem is a key strategic platform with significant long-term program and aftermarket potential

RENK Group expands its naval portfolio and strengthens its presence in the UK and the Five Eyes countries

David Brown Defence operates as RENK UK Huddersfield Acquisition expands product offering on Challenger 2, 3 and Boxer, to RENK's platform base

Augsburg / Huddersfield (West Yorkshire, UK), November 02, 2026 – RENK Group AG, a leading provider of propulsion solutions for the military sector, has completed the acquisition of David Brown Defence (DBD) from Stellex Capital Management. The agreement was signed on July 3, 2026 in London. All required regulatory clearances have now been obtained. As of today, DBD is part of the RENK Group and operates under the name RENK UK Huddersfield. Effective immediately, the Huddersfield site will serve as a center of excellence for submarine propulsion systems.

DBD complements RENK's existing portfolio in three areas: main propulsion systems for naval vessels, low-noise and low-vibration propulsion technology for submarines, which is being added to RENK's portfolio for the first time, as well as powerpacks and transmissions for wheeled and tracked vehicles. Together, these capabilities contribute to the characteristics of a defense powerhouse.

"We are pleased to welcome David Brown Defence to the RENK Group today. With the closing of this acquisition, we are bringing together outstanding technological and operational capabilities – and taking on responsibility for critical defense programs and the customers behind them. We take that responsibility seriously: they can rely on RENK to continue to deliver. As a European partner, we are committed to Huddersfield and to the UK defense industry, and together we will strengthen our ability to provide armed forces with the reliable propulsion solutions they need,” says Dr. Alexander Sagel, CEO of RENK Group AG.

Through this acquisition, the RENK Group gains access to long-term naval programs in the United Kingdom, Canada, Norway and Australia, as well as a broader presence in the Five Eyes countries. With the acquisition the RENK Group will support the delivery of Global Combat Ship (Type 26). The GCS is a key component in this regard, offering long-term program and aftermarket potential. In the land systems segment, RENK will expand product offering of armored vehicles to include British programs such as the Challenger 2, 3 and Boxer.

David Brown Defence's substantial order backlog and robust pipeline, valued at over 700 million pounds from 2026 to 2030, demonstrate the company's significant involvement in these programs. Additionally, there are operational and technological synergies arising from the shared use of manufacturing capacity, procurement, engineering and market access.

"Our 530-person team brings more than a century of engineering expertise to the table. As part of RENK Group, we can build on that heritage with an international network and a shared commitment to quality and reliability for our customers. We are pleased to embark on this next chapter together," said Mike Helme, CEO of David Brown Defence.

The parties agreed not to disclose commercial terms. Barclays served as financial advisor and Linklaters as legal advisor to the RENK Group in connection with the transaction.

About the RENK Group AG

Headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, RENK Group AG is a globally leading manufacturer of mission-critical propulsion solutions across diverse military and civil end markets. Our product portfolio includes gear units, transmissions, power-packs, hybrid propulsion systems, suspension systems, slide bearings, couplings & clutches and test systems. With this broad product portfolio RENK Group AG serves, in particular, customers in industries for military vehicles, naval, civil marine, and industrial applications focused on energy. In the fiscal year 2025, RENK Group AG generated revenue of approximately EUR 1.4 billion. RENK Group AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 7, 2024, and has been a member of the MDAX since March 24, 2025.

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About David Brown Defence

David Brown Defence is a UK-based business specialising in high-precision engineered gear systems for both land defense and marine sectors. Headquartered in Huddersfield, the company employs around 530 people and plays a critical role in supporting key defense programs.

About Stellex Capital Management LLC

With offices in New York, London, Pittsburgh, and Detroit, Stellex Capital is a private equity firm with over $6.9 billion in AUM. Stellex seeks to identify and deploy capital in opportunities that stand to benefit from its operationally focused and hands-on approach to investing. Portfolio companies are supported by Stellex's industry knowledge, operating capabilities, network of senior executives, strategic insights, and access to capital. Sectors of particular focus include aerospace & defence, government services, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, real economy & business services, food processing, and tech-enabled services.

Disclaimer

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that are based on plans, expectations, estimates and projections of the management of RENK Group as at the date of this Press Release. These plans, expectations, estimates and projections depend on a variety of assumptions and are subject to unforeseeable events, uncertainties, known and unknown risks as well as other factors that may cause actual results or the actual financial situation, development or performance to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. RENK Group does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements or make adjustments to them to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of this Press Release unless obliged by statutory law.