Global Entangled Networks Market Report 2027-2037 Quantum Repeaters, Distributed Computing, And Secure Communications Unlock A $5.12 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Entangled Networks: Global Market 2027-2037" has been added tooffering.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the global entangled networks market, covering enabling quantum technologies, commercial applications, competitive activity, research testbeds and market forecasts from 2027-2037. It examines the development of network infrastructure designed to support state teleportation, linked quantum computers, entanglement-based security, distributed quantum computing and networked quantum sensing.

Current market revenue is primarily generated through sales of entangled photon sources, single-photon detectors, quantum memories, timing and synchronisation systems, control software and prototype networking equipment. Key customers include research laboratories, universities, defence agencies, government organisations, telecommunications companies and operators of quantum network testbeds.

The report evaluates market opportunities by equipment type, application, network reach, node technology platform, transmission type, region and customer category. Forecasts include revenue, unit shipments, pricing trends, scenario analysis and market sensitivities. The analysis also considers the role of quantum repeaters in extending network reach and supporting the progression from metropolitan testbeds to regional, national and international quantum communications infrastructure.

Key areas covered in the report include:



Market outlook and strategic findings: Market size and forecasts for 2027-2037, segment performance, target applications, commercial developments, regional opportunities, adoption challenges and the Future Markets outlook.

Quantum network architecture: Core physics, network primitives, quantum internet development stages, protocol stacks, network configurations and technical challenges affecting deployment.

Enabling quantum technologies: Quantum interconnects, QNICs, microwave-to-optical transduction, quantum memories, quantum repeaters, frequency conversion, entanglement-based QKD, entangled photon sources and single-photon detectors.

Supporting infrastructure: Timing and synchronisation, optical switching, fibre infrastructure, satellites, free-space quantum links, software platforms, control planes, technology readiness levels and component costs.

Commercial applications: Distributed quantum computing, quantum data centres, secure quantum communications, defence and intelligence systems, critical infrastructure protection, quantum sensor networks, quantum IoT deployments and academic research.

Competitive and investment landscape: Commercial activity, significant developments from 2023-2026, private and public funding, business models, regulatory frameworks, standards initiatives, policy measures, market drivers and barriers to adoption.

Regional quantum network analysis: Market conditions and development activity across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, including government programmes, industrial initiatives and emerging commercial ecosystems. Research networks and trials: Comparative analysis of quantum network testbeds, experimental programmes and field trials, with insights into scalability, interoperability and commercialisation.

The market forecasts assess demand across distributed quantum computing, quantum data centres, secure communications, defence, intelligence, critical infrastructure, quantum sensing and research. An adoption readiness matrix identifies the applications most likely to progress from laboratory demonstrations and testbeds toward early commercial deployment.

Regional coverage highlights differences in public funding, telecommunications infrastructure, research capability, industrial participation and policy support. The report also examines how standards development, component availability, network interoperability, transmission losses and deployment costs may influence the timing and scale of market growth.

Profiles of 55 companies provide insight into product portfolios, technology capabilities, partnerships, market positioning and commercial strategies. Coverage spans component manufacturers, quantum hardware developers, network software providers, telecommunications suppliers and specialist quantum technology companies.

By combining technology assessment, competitive intelligence and detailed ten-year forecasts, the report supports strategic planning for quantum technology companies, investors, telecom operators, government agencies, defence organisations, research institutions and enterprises evaluating opportunities in the entangled networks market through 2037.

Key Topics Covered

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Scope and Definition

1.2 Key Findings

1.3 Market Size and Forecast, 2027-2037

1.4 Market by Segment

1.5 Timeframe for Entangled Networks and the Importance of Quantum Repeaters

1.6 Target Applications

1.7 Commercial Landscape and Key Developments

1.8 Regional Outlook

1.9 Challenges

1.10 Future Markets Outlook

1.11 Report Methodology

2 INTRODUCTION TO ENTANGLED NETWORKS

2.1 Definition of Entangled Networks

2.2 Core Physics and Network Primitives

2.3 Stages of Development of the Quantum Internet

2.4 Types of Entangled Networks

2.5 Network Architecture and Protocol Stack

2.6 Target Applications Overview

2.7 Challenges on the Way to the Entangled Network

3 ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES AND COMPONENTS

3.1 Quantum Interconnects and Network Interface Units (QNICs)

3.2 Microwave-to-optical Transduction for Superconducting Qubits

3.3 Quantum Memories

3.4 Quantum Repeaters

3.5 Quantum Frequency Conversion to Telecom Bands

3.6 Entanglement-based QKD and Secure Links as Network Equipment

3.7 Entangled Photon Sources

3.8 Single-Photon Detectors: The Constraint Technology

3.9 Timing, Synchronisation, Polarisation and Phase Stabilisation

3.10 Optical Switching, Routing and Fibre Infrastructure

3.11 Satellites, Drones and Free-Space Links

3.12 Quantum Internet Software, Control Plane and Protocols

3.13 Quantum Network Product Suites

3.14 Technology Readiness Levels and Costs

3.15 Market Differentiators

4 APPLICATIONS AND END-USE MARKETS

4.1 Overview of Applications

4.2 Distributed Quantum Computing

4.3 Quantum Data Centres and the Networking Layer

4.4 Secure Communications

4.5 Defence, Intelligence and Critical Infrastructure

4.6 Quantum Sensor Networks and the Quantum Internet of Things

4.7 Entangled Networks in Research and Academia

4.8 Other and Emerging Applications

4.9 Industry Adoption Readiness Matrix

5 MARKET LANDSCAPE, INVESTMENT AND REGIONAL ANALYSIS

5.1 Current Commercial Activity

5.2 Key Developments, 2023-2026

5.3 Competitive Landscape and Key Players

5.4 Investment and Funding

5.5 Regional Analysis

5.6 Market Drivers

5.7 Market Challenges and Barriers

5.8 Regulatory Environment, Standards and Policy

5.9 Business Models and Go-To-Market

6 RESEARCH NETWORKS, TESTBEDS AND TRIALS

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Comparative Analysis of Testbed Technologies and Suppliers

6.6 Lessons from Testbeds for Commercialisation

7 MARKET FORECASTS 2027-2037

7.1 Likely Scenario for Entangled-Network Market Evolution

7.2 Forecast Methodology

7.3 Total Market Forecast

7.4 Forecasts by Type of Equipment on the Network

7.5 Forecasts by Application

7.6 Forecasts by Network Reach

7.7 Forecasts by Node Technology Platform

7.8 Forecasts by Transmission Type

7.9 Forecasts by Region

7.10 Forecasts by Customer Type

7.11 Unit Shipments and Pricing

7.12 Scenario Analysis

7.13 Forecast Risks and Sensitivities

8 COMPANY PROFILES (55 company profiles)

9 REFERENCES

LIST OF TABLES [106]

LIST OF FIGURES [51]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



ADVA Network Security (Adtran Networks)

Aegiq

Aliro Quantum

AUREA Technology

AWS Center for Quantum Networking

Boeing

BT Group

China Telecom Quantum Group

Cisco Systems

Covesion

Delft Networks

Deutsche Telekom

EPB

IBM

Icarus Quantum

ID Quantique

Infleqtion

IonQ

Ki3 Photonics Technologies

L3Harris Technologies

levelQuantum

LQUOM

MagiQ Technologies

memQ

Miraex

NanoQT

NTT

Nu Quantum and more...

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