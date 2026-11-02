Beyond The Stigma: Nurse Practiitioner Brings Overlooked Women's Health Issues Into Focus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cedarville University's Dr. Kemi Owoeye On the Front Lines During National Nurse Practitioner Week

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long before Kemi Owoeye became a nurse practitioner, educator and advocate for women's health, she was a little girl in Nigeria watching her mother do something extraordinary through ordinary moments: She witnessed her mom caring for people.

Each afternoon, Owoeye saw her mom serve customers at a pharmacy named in her honor. What seemed like simple acts of kindness planted a dream within her heart, one that would eventually lead her across continents and into a career devoted to caring for others.

“My mom did not have education beyond high school,” said Owoeye,“but she amazed me in the way she advised people and how they trusted her so much.”

Despite her early interest in health care, Owoeye faced skepticism from others when she chose nursing as her profession. Today, she is one of thousands of nurses throughout the United State who is celebrating National Nurse Practitioner week (Nov. 8-14). And, it's a celebration that began of Owoeye a decade ago.

"Back then in my country, nursing wasn't always seen as a genuine profession, but more as a vocational skill,” said Owoeye.“You became a doctor, a lawyer, or an engineer there, or you were thought of as nobody. Even though family and friends initially hoped I would choose a career they saw as more prestigious, I realized that my genuine calling was to care for others.”

Determined to pursue her calling, Owoeye completed her initial nursing education at the University College Hospital in Nigeria, beginning a career that would eventually take her to the United States. Once in the United States, several years later, she completed additional preparation and passed the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) to become a U.S. registered nurse.

After working at several hospitals and relocating with her family, Owoeye continued pursuing her passion for nursing and her commitment to lifelong learning. In 2000, she began working as an operating room nurse at Kettering Health in Dayton, Ohio, while earning a bachelor's degree in nursing at Kettering College.

But during her studies, Owoeye faced a heartbreaking loss that threatened to derail her educational journey. Her mother, whose compassion had first inspired her to pursue nursing, died.

“It shook me,” said Owoeye.“She was my role model, and I didn't know if I would continue. But I thank my family that I continued my education. They really encouraged me.”

With her family's encouragement and her mother's example continuing to inspire her, Owoeye pressed forward. Earning her bachelor's degree was an important milestone, but she had even greater aspirations.

Owoeye set her sights on a master's degree, and she eventually enrolled in Cedarville University's Master of Science in Nursing program.

That decision opened the door to a new professional passion. In 2015, Owoeye completed a clinical rotation with a urogynecologist, a specialist who treats pelvic floor disorders and related bladder and reproductive health conditions. The experience introduced her to an area of women's health that would help shape the next chapter of her career.

After becoming a certified nurse practitioner, she received specialized training and discovered a passion for helping women through urogynecology.

“I used to think it only affected older people, but I see young women too,” said Owoeye.“Many women are suffering in silence because they don't want to talk to people about it. I talk to women, empower them and tell them they're not alone.”

In 2023, when she learned Cedarville had launched a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program, she returned to the university to further develop her clinical expertise and leadership skills.

While in the program, she transferred from Kettering Health to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. There, she identified an opportunity to strengthen specialty-specific education for triage nurses working in urogynecology, many of whom came from labor and delivery backgrounds.

For her doctoral project, she created a case-based training program for the triage nurses to help them respond more confidently and effectively to patients' needs. Drawing on her clinical experience, Owoeye developed and evaluated the training program, receiving positive feedback from participating nurses. She presented her research at the SUNA uroLogic Conference in October.

During her time at Cedarville, she developed strong relationships with faculty members who challenged and encouraged her throughout the program.

Even after completing her doctoral degree, Owoeye continues to seek counsel from Dr. Chu-Yu Huang, senior professor of nursing and coordinator of research, scholarship and graduate research projects.

“Dr. Chu is one of a kind,” said Owoeye.“I love her. She is the one who has made me academically proficient. I remember when I went to see Dr. Chu for the first time, and she gave me my final project back - almost every page was covered in edits. But she was so patient with me. I like to follow her advice, because every time she gives me advice, by the time I'm done, I'm a new person.”

Earlier this year, she also opened a pelvic health practice, BeMa Vital Women's Health Care, expanding her opportunities to serve women experiencing pelvic health concerns.

“Women need this kind of care, and I'm so thankful that I'm still able to do what I love,” said Owoeye.“I feel that when God wants to do something in your life, you don't say no. Even if it's only one person that you can save, all you need to do is to do what God has called you to do.”

During a recent trip to Nigeria for a class reunion, Owoeye reflected on the childhood experiences that first inspired her to pursue nursing. Returning to her home country also renewed her commitment to serving others.

Looking back on her journey from Nigeria to Cedarville and beyond, Owoeye credits her faith with sustaining her through personal loss, professional challenges and opportunities to serve.“From my nursing school in Nigeria to Kettering to Cedarville, I feel that my life has laid a foundation for me to trust God,” said Owoeye.

Cedarville University, an evangelical Christian institution in southwest Ohio, offers undergraduate and graduate residential and online programs across arts, sciences and professional fields. With 7,542 students, it is among Ohio's largest private universities and is ranked among the nation's top five evangelical universities in the Wall Street Journal's 2027 Best Colleges in the U.S. Cedarville is also known for its vibrant Christian community, challenging academics and high graduation and retention rates. Learn more at cedarville.edu.

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THE JOURNEY NIGERIA REUNION

CONTACT: Mark D. Weinstein Cedarville University 937-766-8800...