Surface Mount Technology Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 AI Automation, EV Electronics, 5G, And Miniaturization Drive Growth To USD 10.07 Billion At 6.91% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|199
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$6.72 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$10.07 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Surface Mount Technology Market, by Product
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Cleaning Equipment
7.3. Inspection Equipment
7.4. Placement Equipment
7.5. Repair & Rework Equipment
7.6. Screen Printing Equipment
7.7. Soldering Equipment
7.7.1. Inline Printing Systems
7.7.2. Standalone Printing Systems
8. Surface Mount Technology Market, by Component
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Active Components
8.2.1. Capacitors
8.2.2. Inductors
8.2.3. Resistors
8.3. Passive Components
8.3.1. Diodes
8.3.2. Integrated Circuits (ICs)
8.3.3. Transistors
9. Surface Mount Technology Market, by Assembly Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Fully Automated Assembly
9.3. Semi-Automated Assembly
10. Surface Mount Technology Market, by Mounting Process
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Single-Sided Surface Mount Assembly
10.3. Double-Sided Surface Mount Assembly
11. Surface Mount Technology Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Aerospace & Defense
11.3. Automotive
11.3.1. Driver Assistance Systems
11.3.2. Infotainment Systems
11.4. Consumer Electronics
11.4.1. Audio & Video Systems
11.4.2. Home Appliances
11.4.3. Mobile Phones
11.4.4. Personal Computers
11.4.5. Storage Devices
11.5. Healthcare
11.5.1. Consumer Medical Devices
11.5.2. Medical Imaging Equipment
11.6. Industrial
11.6.1. Industrial Automation & Motion Control
11.6.2. Mechatronics & Robotics
11.6.3. Photovoltaic Systems
11.6.4. Power Electronics
11.7. IT & telecommunication
11.7.1. Networking Devices
11.7.2. Telecom Equipment
12. Surface Mount Technology Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. Europe
12.4. North America
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Africa
12.7. Middle East
13. Surface Mount Technology Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. NATO
13.3. G7
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. ASEAN
13.7. GCC
14. Surface Mount Technology Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. China
14.4. Germany
14.5. Japan
14.6. India
14.7. United Kingdom
14.8. France
14.9. Canada
14.10. Australia
14.11. Italy
14.12. Brazil
14.13. Mexico
14.14. South Korea
14.15. Russia
14.16. Spain
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. AEMtec GmbH
16.2. Aimtron Corporation
16.3. American Products, Inc.
16.4. ASMPT GmbH & Co. KG
16.5. Assel Sp.z.o.o.
16.6. Cirexx International, Inc.
16.7. Electronic Manufacturing Services Group, Inc.
16.8. ELIM Electronics Corp.
16.9. FUJI Corporation
16.10. Heller Industries, Inc.
16.11. Indium Corporation
16.12. Juki Corporation
16.13. Kasdon Electronics Ltd
16.14. Kurtz Holding GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG
16.15. KUS Americas, INC.
16.16. Mycronic AB
16.17. Nordson Corporation
16.18. Panasonic Corporation
16.19. PCBCART
16.20. Seika Corporation
16.21. Solid Semecs B.V. by Sero GmbH
16.22. Star Engineering, Inc.
16.23. Techpoint Group Ltd
16.24. Weidmuller Inc.
16.25. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
16.26. Zhejiang NeoDen Technology Co., Ltd.
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [347]
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment