Twin Disc Approves A Quarterly Cash Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --today announced that the Board of Directors (the "Board") approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on December 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2026.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, control systems, and braking systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, military and industrial markets. The Company's worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit .

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Source: Twin Disc, Incorporated