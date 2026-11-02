Aion Launches An AI Agent That Handles The Work Of Business Finance Across Banking, Payments, Cards, And Credit

Aion Agent pays bills, collects on invoices, keeps the books current, and prepares reports-and nothing goes out without the finance team's approval.

- Brian Wojciechowski, Controller at ManifestSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aion, the finance platform for growing businesses, today launched Aion Agent, an AI agent that takes on the routine work of business finance, from paying bills and following up on invoices to preparing reports for the close. Aion Agent works across Aion's banking, payments, cards, and credit products, and every payment, submission, and signature it prepares waits for a person on the client's team to approve it.At growing companies, much of the finance team's week goes to work that doesn't call for judgment: sorting bills, chasing invoices, logging in to customer and vendor portals, and keeping the accounting system current. Aion Agent handles that work and brings the team the decisions.Most finance AI tools sit on top of companies' systems and see only one part of the business. Typically, bill pay tools, receivables software, and accounting add-ons each see one slice of the business, and the work inside customer and vendor portals still falls to a person. Aion Agent is built into the platform where a company's money already moves, across banking, payments, receivables, and credit. It also has its own browser, so it can handle portal work that other software often can't reach. For growing companies with lean finance teams, that means less time on routine work and more time for the decisions that grow the business.“Finance teams told us they want the routine work off their desks and the final say left with them,” said Satish Palvai, founder and CEO of Aion.“So, we built Aion Agent to do the work and let the team approve it. Because it runs on the same platform as a client's banking, payments, and credit, it sees and can act on the full picture, like a finance teammate would.”Aion Agent enables teams to grow. Collects what's owed. Handles billing and collections and submits invoices through Aion or directly in a client's customer portals.. Pays bills and keeps the books current. Lines up bills for approval, pulls invoices and statements from vendor sites, and keeps the accounting system in sync.. Handles banking tasks. Prepares transfers and payments across the company's accounts for the team to approve.. Manages cards. Issues cards with the spending limits and restrictions the team set.. Works the line of credit. Works with the company's Aion credit line, with the team approving anything that moves money.. Reports on the business. Prepares reports, supports the month-end close, and answers questions about performance, with every figure traced to the transactions behind it.. Keeps going in the background. Works toward goals the team sets, learns how each team does things, and notifies approved users when a decision is needed. And since it has its own browser, it works in accounting systems and third-party portals the way a person would-letting the team watch, step in, or hand a task back.. Answers questions in Claude, ChatGPT, or Claude in Slack. Once connected, it answers from the client's Aion accounts and records. A reply in chat never approves anything; money moves only after approval inside Aion.. Helps businesses switch. Drafts a payment inventory from a business's existing statements, and account holders can ask it to email an account verification letter.. Always in the finance team's control. Paying, submitting, signing, and sending all require approval. When the Agent needs to sign in to another system, the client types the credentials into a secure panel in Aion, and the Agent never sees them.Aion Agent works across Aion's connected platform: banking, payments, receivables and payables, cards, and credit, with multi-entity support, approval workflows, and two-way sync with QuickBooks, Xero, NetSuite, and other accounting platforms.“For years, business finance has meant more software to log in to. We think it should mean less work,” Palvai added.“We are leading the shift from finance you operate to finance that works for you, with your team holding the final say.”“I used to spend many hours a week invoicing customers, paying bills, monitoring cash activity, and reconciling books. Now Aion's Agent does this work, and it remembers how I like things done, so each week takes less of my time. I just approve,” said Brian Wojciechowski, Controller at Manifest.The Aion Agent is available today to all Aion clients. Learn more at aionfi/agent.About AionAion Financial Technologies, Inc. is the finance platform for growing businesses. Aion brings banking, payments, cards and credit together in one connected system, with people and AI agents that anticipate what businesses need to scale. Aion offers a revolving line of credit up to $5M, backed by receivables and inventory. Banking services provided by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at aionfi.Media contactChristopher Basso, Head of Communications |...

Christopher Basso

Aion Financial Technologies, Inc.

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Aion launches an AI agent that handles the work of business finance across banking, payments, cards, and credit News Provided By Aion Financial Technologies, Inc. November 02, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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