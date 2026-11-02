Medibloc Partners With Certilife To Issue Medical Authenticity Certificates As Panacea Nfts

CertiLife X MediBloc

Integration complete: certificates patients receive at clinics will now be recorded on MediBloc's healthcare blockchain

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MediBloc, a healthcare blockchain company, today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with CertiLife, a digital certificate platform for medical devices, and completed the technical integration needed to issue CertiLife's authenticity certificates as NFTs on Panacea, MediBloc's blockchain built for healthcare.MediBloc has been working with a range of partners to find areas in healthcare where blockchain can deliver real, practical value. The CertiLife partnership is one of the clearest examples so far, giving Panacea a direct point of use in everyday clinical care.With the integration in place, each authenticity certificate a patient receives at a clinic will be issued as an NFT on Panacea. The record of which product was used, at which medical institution and on what date is written to the blockchain, making it practically impossible to alter after the fact. Patients keep the certificate on their smartphone and can pull it up whenever they need it.CertiLife's certificates are currently issued at about 400 medical institutions. To date, the platform has issued 719,858 certificates to more than 365,000 patients, and roughly 150,000 patients receive a CertiLife certificate each year.Unlike NFTs designed for trading, these are NFTs built to be used. Every certificate issued adds another real-world clinical record to Panacea."An authenticity certificate is the most basic way for patients to trust the procedure they received," said Dohee Kim, CEO of CertiLife. "Integrating with Panacea makes those certificates even more reliable, and we want to make it easy for more clinics and manufacturers to adopt them.""MediBloc has consistently looked for places where blockchain can actually be put to work in healthcare, and our partnership with CertiLife is a concrete result of that effort," said Wookyun Kho, CEO of MediBloc. "We will keep working with a wide range of partners to expand real-world use cases for Panacea."About MediBlocMediBloc is a digital healthcare company building a patient-centered health data ecosystem on blockchain. It operates Panacea, its own blockchain optimized for medical data, and collaborates on research and development with leading medical institutions in Korea and abroad. Learn more atAbout CertiLifeCertiLife is a Seoul-based startup that issues digital warranty and authenticity certificates for medical devices on blockchain, replacing paper certificates for manufacturers, clinics and patients. Its certificates are currently issued at about 400 medical institutions. Learn more at

Bonnie Min

MediBloc

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MediBloc Partners with CertiLife to Issue Medical Authenticity Certificates as Panacea NFTs News Provided By MediBloc Limited. November 02, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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