Competitive Analysis Of The Cosentyx Drug Market Among Top Global Companies

Cosentyx Drug Market

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The Business Research Company's Cosentyx Drug Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The pharmaceutical landscape for autoimmune treatments has seen significant advances, with biologic drugs playing a crucial role in managing chronic conditions. Among these, Cosentyx has emerged as a key therapy option. Let's explore the market size, growth drivers, leading regions, and important trends shaping the Cosentyx drug market.

Steady Expansion and Future Growth Prospects of the Cosentyx Drug Market

The Cosentyx drug market has experienced notable growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $5.68 million in 2025 to $6.21 million in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This historical growth was driven largely by the approval of IL-17 inhibitors, a high prevalence of psoriasis and arthritis, limited effectiveness of TNF inhibitors in some patients, adoption by specialist dermatologists, and established biologic treatment guidelines.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust expansion, reaching $8.74 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.9%. Factors supporting this upward trend include broader diagnosis of autoimmune diseases, an increase in approved treatment indications, growing patient awareness, improved accessibility to biologics, and accumulating long-term efficacy data. Major trends anticipated during this period involve wider adoption of IL-17 inhibitor therapies, expansion across various autoimmune conditions, increased use of targeted biologic therapies, a shift towards long-term maintenance treatments, and rising demand for self-administered injectable biologics.

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Overview and Therapeutic Role of Cosentyx

Cosentyx (secukinumab) is a prescription biologic medication developed by Novartis. It functions as a monoclonal antibody that specifically inhibits interleukin-17A (IL-17A), a protein that plays a significant role in the body's inflammatory response. This drug is primarily prescribed for autoimmune disorders such as plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis. Administered via subcutaneous injection, Cosentyx works by reducing inflammation, alleviating skin symptoms, and slowing joint damage. It has demonstrated effectiveness in enhancing the quality of life for patients living with these chronic autoimmune diseases.

Rising Autoimmune Disease Prevalence as a Critical Market Driver

One of the foremost factors propelling the Cosentyx drug market is the growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases worldwide. Autoimmune conditions arise when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own healthy cells and tissues. The increase in these diseases is linked to genetic predispositions, environmental triggers such as infections and pollutants, and lifestyle changes including higher stress levels and dietary shifts. Cosentyx targets IL-17A, a key cytokine in the inflammatory pathway, which helps control symptoms and improve patient outcomes in diseases like psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. For example, in August 2024, data from Public Health Scotland revealed that the Scottish Multiple Sclerosis Register recorded 455 new MS diagnoses in 2023, highlighting the rising burden of autoimmune disorders and reinforcing the demand for effective treatments like Cosentyx.

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Healthcare Spending Growth Supports Expansion of the Cosentyx Market

Another important driver for the Cosentyx market is the increasing healthcare expenditure globally. Healthcare spending encompasses all costs related to medical goods, services, preventive care, and public health efforts aimed at enhancing health outcomes over a given time period. This rise is fueled by factors such as an aging population, the growing incidence of chronic diseases, advancements in medical technology, high medication prices, evolving payment models, and heightened demand for healthcare services. For Cosentyx specifically, much of the spending focuses on managing moderate to severe cases of psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis through targeted biologic therapies. For instance, a report by the UK's Office for National Statistics in May 2024 indicated that total healthcare expenditure grew by 5.6% in nominal terms from 2022 to 2023, compared to just 0.9% growth the previous year. This upward trend in spending helps drive the adoption and sales of Cosentyx.

Regional Outlook Shows North America Leading with Asia-Pacific Gaining Rapid Traction

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global Cosentyx drug market, reflecting a strong presence of healthcare infrastructure and biologic drug adoption. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by rising healthcare investments, expanding patient pools, and increasing access to biologic treatments. The comprehensive market coverage includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a thorough perspective on global market dynamics.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Competitive Analysis of the Cosentyx Drug Market Among Top Global Companies News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 02, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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