Eyedaptic Launches Eva, Achieves Agentic AI And Transforms Independence For The Visually Impaired

Eva Visual Assistant

Breakthrough vision technology moves beyond passive AI to a proactive agent supporting users in real time, seamlessly integrating with vision-enhancing glasses

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eyedaptic, a leader in vision-enhancement technology, today announced the launch of Eva (Eyedaptic Visual Assistant), an Agentic AI Visual Assistant integrated with its EYE7 Vision Enhancing Smart Glasses. Eva is designed to interpret the user's visual environment, infer user intent through natural language, and actively control vision-enhancement features to support everyday activities and greater independence.Unlike conventional AI assistants that primarily answer questions or describe surroundings, Eva is designed to interpret user intent and take action through the glasses' vision enhancement system. For example, when a user says,“I can't read that” Eva can interpret the request, infer meaning, and adjust the visual experience without requiring a specific command. By combining agentic AI with Eyedaptic's advanced computer vision platform, Eva creates an integrated experience in which AI and the smart glasses work together seamlessly to help users see, understand, and interact with the world.In Eyedaptic testing, Eva demonstrated greater than 99% reading accuracy and 97% command accuracy. The AI Agent is designed to recognize and interpret visual information, understand natural-language commands, and infer the user's intent in response to conversational interactions, while supporting communication in up to 99 languages.The Only Agentic AI Visual AssistantEva represents a new category of assistive technology by combining visual intelligence, agentic AI based reasoning, and direct control of vision-enhancement features in a single system, called EyegenticTM AI. Rather than requiring users to learn specific commands, Eva is designed to understand unstructured natural language requests in real time, and depending on the task and available capabilities, will determine the appropriate response. This ability to infer, reason, and act is central to Eva's agentic architecture, thereby making the wearable vision assistance more intuitive and responsive to users' needs.“Eva is more than an assistant; it's an intelligent partner,” said Jay Cormier, CEO & Founder of Eyedaptic.“By combining agentic AI with real-time control of vision enhancement, we are delivering a system that doesn't just inform the user, but actively optimizes how they see to accomplish everyday tasks. On a personal note, Eva is the name of my late grandmother who suffered from AMD and inspired me to found Eyedaptic. This launch delivers on the promise to help those with AMD and other vision disorders to maintain greater independence.”A New Era of Assistive VisionEva is designed to support everyday activities, including reading, shopping, identifying objects, accessing information, watching TV, navigating visual environments, and interacting with others. Through a recent independent clinical study, for patients with advanced retinal disease, an average of 5.7 lines of immediate improvement in near visual acuity was demonstrated with Eyedaptic.“From a clinical perspective, one of the most important challenges for people with retinal disease, including macular degeneration, is not simply accessing information but being able to use their remaining vision effectively in the real world,” said Mitul Mehta, MD, Retina Specialist, Co-founder & Chief Medical Officer of Eyedaptic.“The integration of AI with a vision-enhancement system has the potential to make assistive technology much more intuitive, allowing the technology to adapt to the individual and the visual task rather than requiring the patient to constantly adapt to the technology.”The launch advances Eyedaptic's broader vision of combining functional vision restoration with autonomous AI assistance. The company has pursued this approach through a portfolio of granted and pending patent applications, which reinforces Eyedaptic's position as the only solution integrating both advanced vision enhancement and Agentic AI.Eva is designed not simply to tell you what you see, but to understand what you see, interpret what you mean, and take action to help you see what you need. Eva is now available, and remotely upgradeable, to all users as part of Eyedaptic's EYE7 Vision Enhancing Smart Glasses platform. For more information, visitAbout Eyedaptic:Eyedaptic is a privately held company and a trailblazer in vision-enhancement technology, dedicated to transforming the lives of individuals with visual impairments. The company's market-leading wearable visual aid software, enabled by augmented reality hardware, empowers independence for those with retinal diseases. The proprietary Simulated Natural Vision software goes beyond Vision Enhancement, combining AI Visual Assistants, to help those suffering from vision disorders such as Age-related Macular Degeneration, to revitalize their quality of life. For more information about Eyedaptic and its innovative solutions, please contact..., or visit and follow @eyedaptic on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X. #SeeWhatYouveBeenMissing

Jay Cormier

Eyedaptic

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Eyedaptic Launches Eva, Achieves Agentic AI and Transforms Independence for the Visually Impaired News Provided By Eyedaptic November 02, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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