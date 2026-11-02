Onsong® Launches Onsong 2026 App For Android Devices

The OnSong 2026 app is now finally available for Android devices, moving away from exclusively being on the Apple App Store!

The OnSong 2026 app has officially made its long-awaited debut on non-Apple products, becoming available on Android devices for the first time in history.

- Dakota Kibler, Chief Marketing OfficerMECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Since its initial development in 2010, the OnSongapp has revolutionized the music industry like nothing before. One of the first 2,000 apps to ever be released on the Apple App Store, the original OnSong app was launched just 2 weeks after Steve Jobs announced the very first iPad. 16 years, 500,000+ worldwide users, and countless improvements and enhancements later, the OnSong 2026 app continues to pioneer the stage performance management space year after year. While the most significant setback to the OnSong app had previously been its exclusivity to Apple products and the App Store, today marks the beginning of a brand new era for the OnSong 2026 app and for OnSong as a company: OnSong 2026 is now live on the Google Play Store (as well as the Amazon Appstore ) for Android devices.OnSong, a small app studio based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, was originally founded with the intention of providing working musicians, worship teams, and singer-songwriters an all-in-one solution for their onstage performances. OnSong's flagship product, the OnSong 2026 app, is a Swiss army knife that accomplishes this purpose with features like digital chord chart organization, instant transposition, editing/annotation abilities, backing track playback, lyrics projection functionality, and much more. And today, Android users can finally cash in on all of OnSong 2026's game-changing components."For years, the number one request we received for our OnSong app was Android compatibility," says Dakota Kibler, Chief Marketing Officer of OnSong. "Many people don't realize we're a small team of only 6 full-time employees with a single developer, so we couldn't make that happen for a while. But we are so excited at long last to offer OnSong 2026 to all musicians out there- regardless of which device they prefer to use. Everything that OnSong 2026 can do on an Apple device can now also be done on an Android device, and this really opens up a ton of new possibilities and flexibility for musicians. Here at OnSong we believe that for every musician, there's a different way to do music, and there's no better way to support that statement than to allow everyone access to OnSong 2026 without being limited to a specific device type or tablet brand."The release of OnSong 2026 for Android devices fully unifies musicians and band members in a way that had previously been impossible. Prior to this release, sharing chord charts from OnSong 2026 to Android devices could only be done through emailing PDF versions of chord charts to Android users. This resulted in severe restrictions such as a lack of editing, customization, or transposition features available to Android users- prohibiting them from utilizing OnSong 2026 for stylizing their charts to be exactly as desired. Fast forward to now, and sharing charts amongst OnSong 2026 users can be done seamlessly between different device types via OnSong 2026's Beam or Stream sharing abilities. Rising above individual preferences, budget, or any other factor, OnSong 2026 has transcended hardware limitations to wholly encompass and include all musicians.If you've never used the OnSong 2026 app, you and anyone else in your band can get started with 50% off an OnSong 2026 membership today at onsongapp/+/onsong2026.

Dakota Kibler

OnSong

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OnSong® Launches OnSong 2026 App for Android Devices News Provided By OnSong November 02, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Technology



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