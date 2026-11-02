Sagacity Legal Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sagacity Legal, a Palm Beach Gardens-based intellectual property law firm serving inventors, technology ventures and growing businesses, has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Award winner in the Intellectual Property Firm category. The recognition marks the firm's fifth consecutive Best of Florida Award.Founded by intellectual property attorney and inventor Randi Karpinia, Sagacity Legal approaches intellectual property as more than a defensive legal tool. The firm works with clients to identify ways patents, trademarks, copyrights and other intellectual assets can support business growth, strengthen market positioning and create new commercial opportunities.Sagacity Legal provides patent prosecution and strategy, trademark and brand protection, copyright counsel and guidance involving emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning. The firm also works with research-driven organizations, technology ventures and innovators on licensing, joint development and technology transfer agreements designed to support collaboration while protecting core intellectual property.Its work extends to intellectual property monetization strategies, helping clients evaluate opportunities to use existing portfolios in licensing arrangements, strategic partnerships, joint ventures and market expansion.“We believe intellectual property deserves more than a digital filing cabinet. It deserves an active business strategy,” said a representative of Sagacity Legal.“Receiving the Best of Florida Award for five consecutive years is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust clients and the community have placed in our approach. Our goal is to help innovators understand not only how to protect what they have created, but how those assets can contribute to what comes next.”As emerging technologies continue to change how companies develop, protect and commercialize ideas, Sagacity Legal plans to continue expanding its intellectual property and transactional services while helping clients connect legal protection with broader business strategy.For more information, click here.

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