Recent Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Analysis By The Business Research Company, Outlining Upcoming Industry Trends

Chorionic Gonadotropin Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The chorionic gonadotropin market has been witnessing steady growth, driven by advancements in fertility treatments and increasing awareness of reproductive health challenges. This market is poised for further expansion as more people seek solutions for infertility and related disorders. Below is a detailed overview of the market's size, key growth factors, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Forecasted Expansion and Market Size of the Chorionic Gonadotropin Market

The chorionic gonadotropin market has shown significant growth over recent years, and it is expected to rise from $1.34 million in 2025 to $1.43 million in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth observed in the past is mainly linked to the increasing demand for infertility treatments, the hormone's established role in ovulation induction, a rise in male reproductive issues, hospital-based fertility programs, and its long-term clinical use.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to grow further, reaching $1.82 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.2%. This future growth is anticipated due to rising infertility rates globally, broader adoption of assisted reproductive technologies, enhanced awareness of male hormonal disorders, expanded use in oncology diagnostics, and greater availability through retail pharmacy channels. Key trends expected to influence the market include increased use in fertility treatments, expanding applications for male hypogonadism, rising demand for hormone therapies related to fertility, growing diagnostic use as a tumor marker, and improvements in drug formulations and dosing precision.

Understanding Chorionic Gonadotropin and Its Medical Applications

Chorionic gonadotropin, particularly human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), is a hormone produced by the placenta during pregnancy that helps maintain progesterone levels by supporting the corpus luteum. Medically, it is used to induce ovulation in women, treat male hypogonadism, and serve as a tumor marker for certain cancers, making it essential in reproductive health and oncology.

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Primary Factor Fueling Growth in the Chorionic Gonadotropin Market

One of the main drivers propelling the chorionic gonadotropin market is the increasing prevalence of infertility worldwide. Infertility is defined as the inability to conceive after one year of regular, unprotected intercourse for couples under 35, or after six months for those aged 35 and older. Rising infertility rates are linked to delayed childbearing trends and lifestyle factors like obesity and smoking that adversely affect reproductive health. Chorionic gonadotropin plays a critical role in fertility treatments by inducing ovulation, supporting pregnancy in the luteal phase, and stimulating testosterone production in men to improve sperm count. For instance, a 2023 report from the World Health Organization highlighted that around 17.5% of the adult population globally-equivalent to 1 in 6 people-experience infertility, emphasizing the urgent need for accessible and effective fertility care. This growing demand is a key factor driving market expansion.

Growth of Assisted Reproductive Technologies as a Catalyst for Market Development

The rising use of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) is also a significant contributor to the chorionic gonadotropin market's growth. ART encompasses medical interventions designed to help individuals or couples conceive when natural pregnancy is not possible. Factors such as increasing infertility rates, medical advancements, delayed parenthood, and improved access have boosted ART adoption. Chorionic gonadotropin is widely used within ART protocols to trigger ovulation and support the luteal phase following embryo transfer, ensuring successful fertilization and early pregnancy maintenance. For example, in May 2024, Cofertility, a US healthcare company, reported a nearly 40% increase in egg freezing cycles from 2022 to 2023, reflecting growing demand for fertility preservation. This surge in assisted reproductive procedures underpins the expanding market for chorionic gonadotropin.

Regional Market Overview Highlighting Key Growth Areas

In terms of regional market share, North America led the global chorionic gonadotropin market in 2025, holding the largest portion globally. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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