HR For Health Partners With Dental Entrepreneur Organization To Support Dental Practice Growth

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting dental entrepreneurs beyond clinical care and business strategy.

Partnership will provide dental practice owners and managers with HR education, compliance resources, and practical tools to support sustainable growth

- David Howard, Director of Strategic Partnerships

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HR for Health, the leading HR and compliance solution built specifically for dental and healthcare practices, has announced a partnership with Dental Entrepreneur Organization (DEO) to help dental practice owners and managers navigate the HR responsibilities that come with growing a practice.

As dental practices grow, so do the responsibilities of managing employees, maintaining compliance, and building efficient operations. Through this partnership, HR for Health and DEO will help equip dental leaders with the education, resources, and guidance they need to manage these responsibilities with greater confidence while keeping their teams and practices on track.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting dental entrepreneurs beyond clinical care and business strategy by addressing the people-management and compliance challenges that can impact a practice's ability to grow.

“The people behind a dental practice play a huge role in its success,” said David Howard, Director of Strategic Partnerships.“We want practice owners and managers to have access to the education and resources they need to make those decisions confidently, stay ahead of HR compliance requirements, and build the kind of team that supports long-term success. Partnering with DEO gives us another opportunity to put that support in the hands of dental leaders.”

Through the partnership, HR for Health will provide educational content and practical HR resources designed to help dental practices address common workplace challenges, strengthen HR processes, and understand their compliance responsibilities as they grow. Topics may include employee handbooks, onboarding and documentation, payroll and timekeeping, employee management, and evolving employment laws.

By combining DEO's focus on helping dental entrepreneurs build and grow successful practices with HR for Health's expertise in dental-specific HR and employment law compliance, the partnership aims to help practice leaders approach growth with stronger HR foundations and fewer unknowns.

DEO's Chief Executive Officer, Emmet Scott said,“Growing a dental organization takes more than a strong business plan. It takes the right people, systems, and processes to support that growth. HR and employment law compliance are important parts of that foundation, but they can be challenging to navigate as a practice expands. Partnering with HR for Health gives our members access to practical education and resources to help them manage these responsibilities, make informed decisions, and build stronger organizations for the long term.”

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About HR for Health

Designed for growing dental practices, HR for Health is a complete HR solution with customizable employee handbooks, automated documentation, time tracking, onboarding, integrated payroll and benefits, and performance management. With built-in guidance and compliance-driven tools, HR for Health helps practices reduce risk, streamline day-to-day efficiency, and build stronger, more engaged teams so practice owners can stay focused on delivering exceptional patient care.

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About Dental Entrepreneur Organization

The Dental Entrepreneur Organization (DEO) helps dental entrepreneurs build more profitable, efficient, and sustainable businesses. Through expert coaching, a community of like-minded dental leaders, proven playbooks, exclusive events, and operational support, DEO equips practice owners to navigate the challenges of growth at every stage. From building a strong foundation to scaling a multi-location organization, DEO provides the guidance, resources, and community dental entrepreneurs need to become stronger business leaders while building organizations that make a lasting impact on their teams, patients, and communities.

Learn more at

Taylor Brewster

HR for Health

+1 925-365-6026

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HR for Health Partners with Dental Entrepreneur Organization to Support Dental Practice Growth News Provided By HR for Health November 02, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law



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