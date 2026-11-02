Karnataka Extends Helping Hand To Cyclone-Hit Andhra Pradesh, Deploys 500 Power Personnel

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 2 (IANS) The Karnataka government is extending assistance to Andhra Pradesh to restore electricity supply infrastructure damaged by Cyclone Arnab.

Responding to a request from the Andhra Pradesh government for manpower and equipment to undertake restoration work, Karnataka has decided to provide support in the spirit of cooperation and solidarity between the neighbouring states. The assistance is being provided under the supervision of Energy Minister K.J. George.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar spoke to his Andhra counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu over the phone and assured him of Karnataka's full support during the difficult period.

“Karnataka stands firmly with the people of Andhra Pradesh. Electricity is an essential service, and its immediate restoration is an urgent necessity for the well-being of people affected by the disaster," he said.

Energy Minister George said Karnataka would work closely with Andhra Pradesh officials through effective field-level coordination and the use of advanced equipment to restore electricity supply at the earliest.

As part of the assistance, Karnataka is deploying 500 skilled linemen (powermen), 15 Palfinger trucks equipped with cranes and earth augers, and 25 tractor-mounted drilling machines to undertake restoration work in cyclone-affected areas and expedite the resumption of power supply.

The teams were mobilised on an emergency basis and left for Andhra Pradesh on Monday afternoon, reaching the state by midnight.

For effective deployment and coordination, each electricity supply company (ESCOM) has appointed a single point of contact (SPOC) to coordinate with the authorities concerned in Andhra Pradesh.

The linemen have been divided into teams of 10 members each, with every team headed by a Junior Engineer (JE) or Assistant Engineer (AE). An Executive Engineer (EE) from each Operations and Maintenance (O&M) circle has also been assigned to oversee and coordinate the overall deployment of the teams.

The Palfinger trucks equipped with cranes and earth augers, as well as the tractor-mounted drilling machines, will be accompanied by their respective drivers and operators to ensure the effective use of equipment at the work sites.

The Karnataka government will also provide necessary contingency funds to meet unforeseen expenses related to the travel, accommodation and other essential arrangements for the deployed personnel.

The timely assistance reflects Karnataka's commitment to supporting Andhra Pradesh under the 'Neighbour First' principle during natural disasters and ensuring the speedy restoration of essential electricity services to people affected by the cyclone.