AAP Has Pushed Punjab Towards Drug Addiction, Lawlessness: Sachin Pilot

MENAFN - IANS) Sangrur (Punjab), Nov 2 (IANS) Congress in-charge for Punjab Sachin Pilot on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of pushing the state towards a crisis of drug addiction and deteriorating law and order, alleging that killings had become commonplace and the police had lost public trust.

Ahead of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to Punjab, Pilot said the Congress would raise issues affecting the state's people at the 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur on November 4 and that his visit is a positive sign for Punjab.

"In the last few years, the AAP has completely ruined Punjab. The entire state has been pushed towards addiction, and murders and killings have become normal. In the last two years, 395 innocent people have been shot. The police have been rendered helpless. They are working as yes-men of the government, thus losing the trust of the people," he alleged.

He said the rally would bring together Congress workers, farmers, young people and members of the public from across Punjab to demand justice and draw attention to issues such as drug addiction and violence.

“Rahul Gandhi will address an 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur on November 4. He will meet the people of Punjab to demand their rights and justice and to address issues such as drugs and violence. It will be a historic rally, with party workers from across the state, as well as members of the public, farmers and youth, participating,” Pilot said.

He added that the rally would mark the beginning of efforts to find a way to restore Punjab.

Pilot described Rahul Gandhi's visit as an opportunity for the Congress to consolidate its organisation and reach out to the people ahead of the upcoming elections.

“Rahul Gandhi coming to the state is a positive sign. The entire party is working together with zeal so that the message can be sent to the masses that Congress will win the upcoming elections and serve the people dedicatedly,” he said.

The Congress leader also targeted the AAP over reports of prominent leaders and Rajya Sabha members leaving the party, arguing that the departures reflected growing dissatisfaction with its functioning and failure to deliver on its promises.

“The crack has been open for long. Several AAP Rajya Sabha members have left the party, and prominent leaders are also quitting because the party has completely failed to deliver on the issues and promises on which it was founded and with which it entered Punjab,” Pilot said.

Questioning the AAP leadership's response to those leaving the party, he asked how it could retain public confidence if its own elected representatives no longer trusted it.

"If your MLAs and MPs do not trust you, how can the public trust you? Now, you are saying that the ones who are leaving were useless; then why did you bear with them for the last five years? Why did you give them important positions in the cabinet?" he asked.

Calling the AAP's response arrogant, Pilot asserted that the principal political contest in Punjab was between the Congress and the ruling party.

“This is arrogance and pride, and the real competition is between AAP and Congress,” he said.