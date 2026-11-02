Congress, Akalis, BJP Joined Hands To Derail Development: Punjab CM

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 2 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday slammed the Congress, the Akali Dal and the BJP, calling them deeply corrupt parties that had joined hands to derail the state's development and protect their shared political interests.

Describing the forthcoming political battle as 'One vs All', he said that despite having different flags and election symbols, these parties shared the same intention of looting Punjab and exploiting its people.

At a public gathering in Ghanaur in Patiala, the Chief Minister said the traditional parties are uncomfortable because an ordinary family's son was honestly working for the welfare of every section of society.

He asserted that the love and blessings of Punjabis were his greatest strength and warned the Opposition that, just as in 2022, the people would send its big leaders back home in 2027 as well.

The Chief Minister pointed out that they have different flags and election symbols, but their intentions are the same. They cannot tolerate the fact that Punjab's resources are now being utilised for the welfare of Punjabis rather than a handful of political families.

He said these political parties were united in their efforts to loot Punjab, whereas he had shared the joys and sorrows of 3.25 crore Punjabis. The traditional parties were targeting him because they had realised that people were no longer willing to accept their politics of deception, corruption and family interests.

“During their tenure, the Akali leadership developed interests in almost every business. These leaders forcibly took their share in every business venture, whereas I have chosen to share the happiness, struggles and hardships of ordinary people. They are uncomfortable because our government is working for the common people rather than powerful families,” he added.

Highlighting the affection he received during his visits to villages, CM Mann said people's love and blessings were his greatest strength and reward for serving Punjab.

“Whenever I visit villages, my turban gets filled with flowers as people shower their love, blessings and affection on me. I do not have the backing of powerful families or wealthy interests, but I have the blessings of the people. As long as the people of Punjab stand with me, I do not care about the opposition,” he added.