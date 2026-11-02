Kareena Kapoor Hints At A New Track With Shah Rukh In 'King': Let's Dance Together

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor's birthday post for Shah Rukh Khan has added to the excitement for SRK's next 'King'.

On Monday, Bebo dropped a silhouette of the two in the middle of a dance move, hinting that they might be reuniting for a special song in the much-talked-about drama directed by Siddharth Anand. The black-and-white still showed Shah Rukh and Kareena facing each other, seemingly about to break into a dance. We could also see some dramatic lights in the backdrop.

Posting the picture, Bebo wrote on her official Instagram handle,“Happy Birthday King (King crown emoji) The forever Ruler of the kingdom (Star emoji) Let's dance together... (Girl dancing emoji and boy dancing emoji) Can't wait (Firecracker emoji) 24-12-26 (Sparkling Heart emoji) (sic).”

Slated to be out in the cinema halls on December 24 this year, 'King' will also mark SRK's first on-screen association with daughter Suhana Khan.

The ensemble cast of the drama further includes Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal.

Meanwhile, commemorating Shah Rukh's 61st birthday, the makers of 'King' unveiled the film's first song, 'Tu Mil Jaaye', featuring Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone.

Crooned by Arijit Singh, the romantic number also includes Ed Sheeran's distinct rap style, who has also written the English rap. Scored by Sachin-Jigar, the lyrics for the track have been written by Kumaar.

Posting the track on his official social media handle, King Khan wrote, "Sharing the song on social media, Shah Rukh wrote,“This era of love is bestowed upon the fortunate ones... Where roses bloom amidst the fragrance of gunpowder...Of Love and other Battles...This December, #LoveLikeAKing #TuMilJaaye song out now! #KING in cinemas 24.12.26.”

Talking about Kareena and Shah Rukh Khan's professional association, these two have previously shared screen space in films such as 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Ra', and 'Asoka'.