'Sorry Mom, Dad': JEE Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota Hostel

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 2 (IANS) A student who had come to Kota for coaching died by suicide after allegedly hanging himself in his hostel room. The student, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had been living in Kota for about a year and preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) through online classes, police officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred on the same day (Monday) under the jurisdiction of the Jawahar Nagar police station. Police recovered a suicide note from the room bearing the words,“sorry, mom and dad.”

Upon receiving information, police reached the hostel and shifted the body to the mortuary at MBS Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

DSP Manish Sharma said the student was staying in a hostel and attending online coaching classes. When he failed to open his room's door for an extended period, other hostel occupants became suspicious. They eventually broke open the door and found him dead inside the bathroom.

Mukesh Meena, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Jawahar Nagar police station, said, "We received information about a minor student's suicide at around 1:30 pm. He had been preparing for the engineering entrance exam for a year through a Kota-based online coaching institute. Following the alert, police immediately reached the hostel in City Park Residency in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, and his body was found in the bathroom."

The SHO said that the student's family has been informed about the incident.

"His room has been sealed and will only be opened in the presence of the family members. The reason as to why he took the drastic step is not yet known. Further action, including a post-mortem and other legal procedures, will be taken based on the complaint filed by the family upon their arrival," he added.

According to the SHO, the ceiling fans in all the hostel rooms were equipped with 'hanging devices' (anti-suicide rods) but the student had ordered a gym-style metal rod online and used it in the fatal act, he said.

"The incident came to the attention of the hostel management through other students as the deceased had not emerged from his room till afternoon," the SHO said.

Preliminary probe revealed that when the student did not come out of his room till late in the morning, other students called his name and repeatedly knocked on his door. When he failed to open it, they grew suspicious and later found his body in the bathroom.

It has also been revealed that the student's attendance was not taken during breakfast, and no follow-up was conducted regarding his failure to show up for the meal, police said.

Police have informed the student's family in Uttar Pradesh about the incident.

The family is expected to reach Kota on Tuesday, following which the post-mortem examination will be conducted. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and trying to establish the reasons behind the student's death.

Further action will be taken based on the evidence collected from the scene and other relevant findings.