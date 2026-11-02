Meghalaya Faces Severe Water Crisis As Rainfall Deficit Touches 85 Pc In Oct

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Nov 2 (IANS) Meghalaya is facing growing concerns over water security after recording an 85 per cent rainfall deficit in October, with the state receiving only 38.3 mm of rain against the monthly normal of 255 mm, officials said on Monday.

The sharp shortfall comes after an exceptionally deficient southwest monsoon, during which Meghalaya received just 1,077.1 mm of rainfall between June and September, against the seasonal normal of 2,695.3 mm, marking a deficit of 60 per cent.

The rainfall shortage intensified as the monsoon progressed, with the deficit rising from 9 per cent in July to 38 per cent in August. The state received 359.7 mm of rainfall in August against the normal of 581.6 mm.

The situation was widespread across Meghalaya, with all 11 districts recording large rainfall deficits in October. The shortfall ranged between 74 and 93 per cent, highlighting the severity of the situation across the hill state.

South West Garo Hills recorded the highest deficit at 93 per cent, followed by East Jaintia Hills and North Garo Hills at 92 per cent each.

East Khasi Hills registered a 91 per cent shortfall, while West Garo Hills recorded 86 per cent. South West Khasi Hills and West Khasi Hills reported deficits of 84 per cent each, followed by East Garo Hills at 81 per cent and West Jaintia Hills at 80 per cent.

Ri Bhoi and South Garo Hills recorded the lowest deficits at 74 per cent each.

The prolonged rainfall shortage has raised concerns over drinking water availability, particularly in rural and remote areas where communities depend heavily on natural springs.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has earlier acknowledged water-supply challenges in several projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, attributing them partly to declining water sources, changing rainfall patterns and climatic conditions.

The Public Health Engineering Department has mapped around 55,000 springs across more than 70,000 springsheds and identified 785 critical water sources for rejuvenation.

The worsening rainfall deficit has renewed concerns over the vulnerability of Meghalaya's spring-fed water systems and the need for long-term conservation measures.