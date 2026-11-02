Sukanta Majumdar Targets Mamata Banerjee At BJP March In Kolkata

BJP Organizes Loktantra Bachao March in Kolkata

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar on Monday took a swipe at former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Opposition bloc, claiming that the large turnout at the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in Kolkata reflected public support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI after the march in Kolkata, Majumdar targeted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, claiming that her political stature in the state has drastically diminished. "People of Mamata Banerjee used to call her 'Tiger of Bengal'. Now, the 'Tiger' is in such a situation that it is piggybacking on 'Cockroach'. Under the leadership of Nitin Nabin and the presence of the CM and state president, thousands of people joined the march. This shows that the public supports Narendra Modi and the Opposition is empty-just like the empty chairs at Ramlila Maidan," Majumdar said.

Criticism of Opposition Leaders

Taking a swipe at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over alleged differences within the party, the Union Minister claimed that even Congress workers were not listening to him. "Kharge ji was not being listened to by his own party members. He had to tell them to be quiet. Even his workers don't listen to him, let alone the public," Majumdar added.

Allegations Against the State Government

The remarks came in the backdrop of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) march organised in Kolkata to protest against the state government over allegations of deteriorating law and order and the undermining of democratic institutions in West Bengal.

Earlier in the day, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and state BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya on Monday led the party's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) march in Kolkata. The march witnessed a large participation of BJP workers and supporters, with national flags prominently displayed throughout the procession.

Accusations of Anti-National Activities

While speaking to ANI at the rally, West Bengal Minister Ajay Kumar Poddar alleged that foreign powers and opposition parties were working together to obstruct India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Targeting the INDIA bloc, he accused its constituents of attempting to disrupt the country's development and political momentum.“All foreign powers want to halt India's momentum. They are all in cahoots. These 'cockroaches'-everyone associated with the INDI Alliance-their sole objective is to figure out how to stop India. They cannot tolerate the direction in which PM Modi has been steering the country over the last twelve years. These are all anti-national forces...," Poddar said.

West Bengal Minister Arjun Singh also launched a sharp attack on former Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her recent remarks, accusing her of making statements out of frustration. He also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while commenting on the political relationship between the opposition leaders.“Her mind is not working. Things are not unfolding the way she wants, so, out of sheer frustration, she is lashing out at others. Mamata Banerjee would not be able to win even a municipal election in this lifetime-as for the next life, who knows?... Rahul Gandhi was a 'Pappu', he still is, and he always will be. It makes no difference whether Mamata Banerjee clings to the feet of Rahul Gandhi or those of Pakistan-the outcome will remain the same...," Singh said.

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