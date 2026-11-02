Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu To Hit South Andhra Pradesh Coast Today

Cyclone Murasu Approaches Andhra Pradesh

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast near Kavali town between 8 pm and 10 pm on Monday, with authorities issuing safety advisories and urging residents to remain indoors as the storm is expected to impact Nellore and Prakasam districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a post on X, issued a cyclone alert, warning that Murasu is approaching the south Andhra Pradesh coast with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph. "Stay prepared before the storm. Follow safety precautions during and after the storm. Follow official IMD advisories and local authorities' instructions," the IMD said, urging people to remain alert and follow safety protocols.

Official Response and Safety Measures

Nellore District Collector Himanshu Shukla said the cyclone is expected to make landfall near Kavali town, while its impact is likely to be felt across Nellore and Prakasam districts. "Cyclone Murasu is likely to cross the coast around 8 to 10 p.m. tonight. It will be crossing near Kavali Town, but the impact will be on the entire Nellore District and Prakasam District," Shukla said.

Urging residents of Nellore district to stay indoors, the Collector said the administration had made arrangements to respond to medical emergencies and provide essential assistance. "In this background, my request is that all the people of Nellore district should remain in their houses. In case of any health emergency, they can contact 108, and we will be sending ambulances directly to their houses," he said.

Travel and Infrastructure Updates

He also cautioned passengers about possible disruptions to railway and bus services, advising those with online bookings to check the latest updates before proceeding to railway stations or bus terminals. "Also, there are a number of railway divergence and a lot of buses are going to be canceled, so whoever has done online booking, kindly double-check before going to the respective railway station and bus stations, to avoid any inconvenience," Shukla said.

Assuring residents that the administration was making arrangements to minimise disruptions, he said efforts would be made to restore electricity at the earliest. He added that cyclone shelters had been opened for people whose houses might be affected by flooding. "The administration is taking all efforts; we will be able to restore electricity as early as possible. Also, we have opened cyclone shelters, so people in whose house water enters, can proceed to the nearest cyclone shelter for food, milk, and water supply," he said.

Preparations in Odisha

Meanwhile, in Odisha, the Water Resources Department has stepped up preparedness ahead of Cyclone Murasu while assessing and undertaking restoration work at locations damaged by Cyclone Arnab. Engineer-in-Chief of the Water Resources Department, Dilip Kumar Rout, said field engineers had inspected the affected sites and assessed the extent of the damage. The department is planning temporary restoration measures alongside repairs to major damaged structures. "All field engineers made an extensive tour of the sites which suffered damage and assessed the quantum of damage. We are going to take up temporary restorations, and we are also focusing on repairing major damage. Within two to three months, things will be back to normal," Rout said.

On preparations for Cyclone Murasu, Rout said the department was lowering water levels in all ten medium reservoirs in the state as a precautionary measure. Authorities were also monitoring major reservoirs in southern Odisha, including Kolab, Indravati and Balimela. "Before Cyclone Murasu, we are depleting all ten of our medium reservoirs. We are also watchful regarding the major reservoirs situated in the southern part of our state, like Kolab, Indravati and Balimela," he said. He further said the department was working to close breaches at the earliest to prevent further damage to nearby habitations. "We are also trying to get the breaches closed as soon as possible so that no further damage occurs to the nearby habitation," Rout added. (ANI)

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