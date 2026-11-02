Congress Leadership Gears Up For 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections

Congress Gears Up for 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly Polls

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The Congress leadership has intensified preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi holding a detailed meeting with senior Uttarakhand Congress leaders in Delhi to discuss the party's electoral strategy, organisational preparations and key public issues.

Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal said the party high command was closely monitoring preparations for the upcoming elections and had clearly defined objectives. Speaking to ANI, he said,“The Congress High Command has a very sharp and focused eye on the upcoming elections in Uttarakhand; the objective is clearly defined. We held a meeting today, in which Rahul ji, Kharge ji, and Venugopal ji participated. We had a very detailed discussion on our strategy to prepare for the elections, and we are confident that, following the guidance provided today, the party will contest the elections with even greater strength.”

Focus on Unity and Key Political Issues

Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly Yashpal Arya also emphasised the importance of unity among party leaders ahead of the 2027 electoral battle. Referring to senior Congress leader Harish Rawat and the need for collective efforts, Arya said that all leaders would work together, with each individual assigned a specific responsibility in the election campaign.

“Harish Rawat is a senior leader. We all intend to fight the 2027 election together as a united front. Everyone has their own specific role to play in an election. The Congress will enter the electoral fray united and with full strength; the prevailing atmosphere certainly reflects this. Over the last five years, the state has been subjected to blatant plunder. The local water resources, forests, and land have all been sold. There are numerous issues. We intend to go to the public with these issues,” Arya said.

He also highlighted alleged corruption and concerns relating to the state's natural resources, indicating that these issues would form an important part of the party's public outreach and political campaign.

Review of Ongoing Political Activities

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand, Kumari Selja, said the meeting was convened to review the party's preparations, ongoing programmes and political activities in Uttarakhand ahead of the Assembly elections. She noted that senior leadership had held detailed discussions with state leaders regarding the prevailing political situation and the issues that needed to be raised before the public.

“In the meeting, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and our leader Rahul Gandhi were present, and we sat with everyone and had a detailed discussion because elections are going to be held in Uttarakhand. So we reviewed that; our programs are also ongoing there...the main issue there is corruption,” Selja said. (ANI)

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