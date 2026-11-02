Bengaluru Metro Update: Namma Metro Pink Line Inauguration On November 13, Check Route And Key Details

Bengaluru's much-awaited Namma Metro Pink Line is set to take a major step towards becoming operational, with a change in its proposed inauguration date. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now expected to visit Bengaluru on November 13 to inaugurate the first operational stretch of the Pink Line, connecting Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere. The date was earlier announced as November 15 by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has now announced the revised date, bringing renewed attention to the long-awaited metro project.

The opening of the elevated section is expected to provide an alternative transport option for commuters travelling along Bannerghatta Road and nearby areas, which frequently experience traffic congestion. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is preparing to commence services on the 7.5-km stretch in the first phase.

November 13th.

#PinkLine

- Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 2, 2026

Namma Metro Pink Line Inauguration Date Changed To November 13

The inauguration of the Namma Metro Pink Line has been awaited for several months, with the opening delayed due to pending regulatory approvals. While November 15 was previously announced as the proposed inauguration date, Tejasvi Surya has now stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengaluru on November 13 to flag off the metro services.

The first phase will cover the 7.5-km elevated section between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere. BMRCL plans to deploy six trains initially to operate services on this stretch.

The section has received safety clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), marking an important step towards the commencement of passenger services. BMRCL and the state government are expected to announce further details about the inauguration programme and the operational schedule.

Namma Metro Pink Line Route And Total Length

The Namma Metro Pink Line will connect Kalena Agrahara in south Bengaluru to Nagawara in the north, covering a total distance of 21.26 km. The line includes a 13.76-km underground section and a 7.5-km elevated stretch.

The elevated section from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere is scheduled to become operational in the first phase. It includes six stations:



Kalena Agrahara

Hulimavu

IIMB

JP Nagar

Jayadeva Hospital Tavarekere

Jayadeva Hospital station is an important interchange point connecting the Pink Line with the Yellow Line, improving connectivity for commuters travelling across south Bengaluru.

How Namma Metro Pink Line Could Ease Bengaluru Traffic?

The opening of the Pink Line's elevated section is expected to benefit commuters travelling through Bannerghatta Road, Hulimavu, JP Nagar, IIMB and the Jayadeva Hospital area.

These stretches experience heavy traffic, particularly during morning and evening peak hours. Congestion can also worsen during the monsoon, resulting in long delays for motorists and public transport users.

With metro services becoming available between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere, commuters will have an additional public transport option for travelling through this part of the city. The line is expected to improve connectivity and reduce dependence on road transport.

Once the entire 21.26-km corridor, including the underground section extending to Nagawara, becomes operational, the Pink Line will provide a wider north-south metro connection across Bengaluru.

Namma Metro Pink Line: Key Details

Total corridor length: 21.26 km

Route:Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara

Elevated section:7.5 km

Underground section:13.76 km

First-phase route: Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere

Stations in the first phase:Six

Initial train deployment:Six trains

Revised proposed inauguration date:November 13, 2026

Inauguration:Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the services

The proposed November 13 inauguration is expected to mark an important milestone for Bengaluru's metro network. However, commuters will have to await BMRCL's official announcement for confirmation of the inauguration programme and the commencement of regular passenger services.