Dubai Residents Can Now Work, Join Wellness Activities At Al Barsha Pond Park

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A mother wants to finish her work while keeping an eye on her child playing outdoors. A freelancer is looking for somewhere beyond the confines of a home office. Others may simply want to step away from their desks and join a morning yoga session or an evening running club.

Dubai's latest public-space initiative is looking to bring these everyday needs together, turning a neighbourhood park into a place where people can work, meet, and connect without having to give up access to the outdoors.

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Dubai Municipality has opened the city's first Work From Park initiative at Al Barsha Pond Park, introducing dedicated co-working facilities within an established public park.

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Developed in collaboration with Group AMANA and Letswork, the concept combines professional workspaces with recreational and wellness facilities, reflecting changing working patterns and the growing demand for flexible work environments.

Omar Almheiri, Co-Founder and CTO of Letswork, said the intention was to create an environment that went beyond conventional co-working spaces.

“For Dh50, visitors can access the workspace throughout the day and receive a complimentary coffee from the facility's coffee partner. But beyond providing a workspace, we want to create an intersection between wellness, community and work.

"There are screens across the facility displaying updates and activities. For instance, we want to be able to announce a running club at 6pm or invite people to join a morning yoga session.”

Three distinct zones

The facility has three distinct zones, catering to visitors with different working requirements. These include an open co-working area for day users, two meeting rooms accommodating up to nine people each, and dedicated workspace suites for longer-term members.

While the open area does not require advance reservations, meeting rooms can be booked online, subject to availability. Fixed desks and private offices are also available on request, with members able to access their workspaces using entry cards and leave their belongings overnight.

The municipality's wider network of recreational facilities, including tennis courts and football facilities, is expected to play a role in shaping the experience, with plans to introduce activities that encourage visitors to step away from their screens.

Almheiri said the ambition was to integrate wellness into the working day rather than treat it as something people have to make separate time for.

“We don't want this to be just another workspace. We want to integrate wellness into the experience. Through our access to Dubai Municipality's parks and facilities, which include tennis courts and football facilities, we hope to organise wellness sessions and activities. The idea is to offer a more holistic experience.”

The community element could also appeal to parents juggling professional responsibilities with childcare. Almheiri recalled a recent visitor who appreciated being able to work while her child played outdoors nearby.

“A mother who visited recently told us she liked the idea that her child could play outdoors while she worked nearby and kept an eye on them. That sense of community, alongside wellness, is a big part of what we want to build.”

For longer-term users, the facility offers fixed desks, private offices and meeting rooms, with existing Letswork members able to use their membership credits. Private offices can be booked for periods ranging from one month to a year, while meeting rooms are available at Dh200 per hour or Dh1,200 per day.

Almheiri said there was already considerable interest in the fixed-desk offering.

“The third zone consists of workspace suites designed for longer-term users looking for fixed desks. Members can leave their belongings overnight, access the facility using entry cards whenever they wish and bring guests along. We already have a substantial waiting list for this option. Our app also makes the booking process easy.”

For Dubai Municipality, the initiative is part of a broader effort to develop public parks as multifunctional community destinations rather than spaces used exclusively for recreation and physical activity.

Ahmed Mohammed Almarzooqi, Manager, Dubai Public Parks, said the concept had taken six months to develop, with the municipality keen to understand how visitors use the facility before deciding on further additions.

“We built this concept from scratch over six months. While we have a plan in place, we also want to understand visitors' needs and how they use the space. Their feedback will help us determine whether we need to add more work pods or make other improvements. We will take their suggestions into consideration as we develop the concept further.”

The development also involved an alternative construction approach. The workspace was built using modular construction methods led by Group AMANA through DuBox and DuPod, with much of the assembly and fitting-out completed off-site while preparatory work continued at Al Barsha Pond Park.

Mohannad Al-Omari, Business Development Manager at Group AMANA, said this helped reduce construction activity within the public park.

“The modular units were assembled and fitted out off-site while preparatory works progressed simultaneously at Al Barsha Pond Park. This approach enabled more efficient construction and quality control while reducing the extent of on-site works and minimising disruption to visitors at the park.”

Almarzooqi said the project reflected Dubai's willingness to experiment with new ways of using public spaces.

“This is a new concept, and Dubai has always been about trying new things. It is the first of its kind in the region, so we thought, why not give people the opportunity to work from parks? A park is traditionally seen as a place for recreation, but we are bringing together three experiences - work, entertainment and relaxation - in one space.”

The indoor workspaces are accessible through the Letswork application and website, with outdoor working areas and terrace access available to park visitors. The municipality will use feedback and demand to assess how the concept could evolve.

“The initiative could eventually extend beyond Al Barsha Pond Park, with other public parks and even beaches being considered as potential locations. Discussions are also ongoing about exploring communal spaces, including majlis traditionally used for weddings and other events, as potential workspaces,” added Almheiri.

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