'The World Trusts It': Emaar Bags Dubai-It Award For Real Estate Excellence

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Amid the glitz and beauty of Dubai's skyscrapers, it comes as no surprise as one of the major real estate developers in the country takes home the prestigious Dubai-it Award.

On Monday, November 2, Dubai's Crown Prince announced the recipient of the award for the real estate sector, presenting it to Emaar. Recent recipients of the newly-launched award have been Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, RTA, and the 'red carpet' airport project among others.

Recommended For You

The award in the category of 'excellence in the real estate sector' has been given to the company for "embracing Dubai's philosophy of action, from project development and delivery to management and service quality, building a reputation worthy of Dubai".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Hamdan spoke of how Emaar's achievements in a single year have exceeded global benchmarks. "Major projects, high quality, rapid execution and continuous development have made its destinations among the world's most visited."

"Emaar embodies Dubai-it. When it announces a project, the world trusts its quality, services and speed of delivery. Congratulations to the Emaar team and Mohamed Alabbar," said the Crown Prince.

The annual award recognises individuals, projects, companies and institutions that embody the 'Dubai-it' approach. It also "celebrates achievement while inspiring the next generation of transformative success".

On June 17, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the 'Dubai-it' initiative, a model translating this philosophy into action. The concept reflects a belief that ambition has little value without execution and that speed must go hand in hand with quality.

The Dubai-it Award will be held annually to celebrate exceptional achievements and run from September to May. It aims to identify examples that embody Dubai's philosophy of action, turn ambitious ideas into results, and deliver with excellence, precision and distinction in a short period of time.

June, July and August will be dedicated to receiving and evaluating nominations for the following edition.

Winners of the Dubai-it award will be selected based on the following eight criteria:

Exceptional nature of the achievement Excellence and quality of execution Speed of achievement and efficiency of execution Embracing Dubai's philosophy of action Turning vision into tangible results Exceptional impact Sustainability and potential for development Clarity of the model and its inspirational role

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed announced as Dubai-it winner for transforming aviation sector 'Red Carpet' airport project bags Dubai-it award for being 'fastest in the world' RTA wins first Dubai-it award in government sector, Sheikh Hamdan announces

ALSO READ