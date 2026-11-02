Ghana: Foreign Policy Committee Of The Danish Parliament Pays Courtesy Call On Deputy Minister For Foreign Affairs

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

On Tuesday, 27th October 2026, the Foreign Policy Committee of the Danish Parliament paid a courtesy call on Honourable James Gyakye Quayson, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Deputy Minister expressed delight at receiving the delegation and highlighted the longstanding historical ties between Ghana and Denmark, which predated Ghana's independence. He cited Christiansborg castle as a significant landmark in the historical relationship between the two countries and welcomed Denmark's interest in preserving the facility.

He further noted that the Government of Ghana was pursuing a new direction in its economic relations, with emphasis on trade, investment, industrialisation and job creation. He stressed the need to reduce dependence on imported finished goods by strengthening local production and manufacturing, particularly to create employment for Ghana's predominantly youthful population and enhance food security. He expressed Ghana's willingness to collaborate with friendly countries such as Denmark through genuine partnerships that promote mutual prosperity.

The Deputy Minister also highlighted Denmark's expertise in Agriculture and Technology, as well as its experience in renewable energy, particularly wind and solar power, as areas from which Ghana could benefit. He emphasised Ghana's interest in partnerships that would facilitate technology transfer and value addition to its raw materials. Citing cocoa exports, he noted that processing raw cocoa beans locally into chocolate and other finished products could create jobs, strengthen domestic industries, and reduce the cost of transporting the beans to Western countries for processing. He reiterated Ghana's ambition to diversify its economy through manufacturing and industrial development, noting that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), with a market of approximately 1.4 billion people, presented significant opportunities.

Mr. Karsten Hønge, Chairperson of the Foreign Policy Committee of the Danish Parliament and leader of the delegation, thanked the Deputy Minister for the meeting and discussed the partnership between Ghana and the European Union, including its priority areas, as well as developments in the Sahel region. In response, the Deputy Minister acknowledged Ghana's multilateral engagement with the European Union, particularly in trade and investment, but encouraged both countries to deepen their bilateral relations in the prevailing geopolitical environment.

On regional security, the Deputy Minister reaffirmed Ghana's preference for dialogue and diplomatic engagement with Sahelian countries to encourage a peaceful return to constitutional and democratic governance. He noted that Ghana maintained engagement with countries in the region, including through visits by its envoys.

The Danish delegation commended Ghana's contributions to international peacekeeping and enquired about youth participation in the country's democratic processes. The Deputy Minister referred to the Model United Nations session organised for school children at the Ministry on 27th October 2026, to commemorate the 81st Anniversary of the United Nations, explaining that initiatives such as that provided pupils with practical exposure to the workings of the United Nations, multilateral diplomacy, international affairs and political systems. He also highlighted Ghana's efforts to promote national cohesion and minimise ethnic divisions.

In concluding, the Deputy Minister reiterated Ghana's commitment to strengthening bilateral partnerships that provide mutually beneficial opportunities for trade, investment, technology transfer and industrial development. The Danish delegation expressed its desire to deepen relations with Ghana and thanked the Deputy Minister for the warm reception and fruitful discussions.

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