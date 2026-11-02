Ghana: Russia Strongly Supports Ghana's Application To Join BRICS As A Partner Country

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Russian Foreign Minister, His Excellency Sergey Lavrov has announced at a breakfast meeting with African Foreign Ministers on 28th October, 2026 that Russia strongly supports Ghana's application to join BRICS as a partner country.

His Excellency Sergey Lavrov further pledged to rally all founding BRICS members to ensure consensus support for Ghana.

The Foreign Minister, Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who is in Russia to join His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama at the Russia-Africa Summit, conveyed Ghana's deep appreciation to his revered Russian colleague and great friend.

African Foreign Ministers have been holding strategic meetings with the Russian Foreign Minister at the ongoing Russia-Africa Summit.

The Mahama Administration will continue to uphold Ghana's longstanding foreign policy of non-alignment and friends of all, enemies to none, as Ghana pursues diversified development options in its national interest.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo