Ghana: Concrete Commitments After Successful Russia-Africa Summit

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

At the just ended Russia-Africa Summit held in Russia, we are happy to report that, in direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President John Mahama has secured the following concrete commitments:

Russia has agreed to work with Ghana to establish a 2,000 megawatts nuclear power plant to guarantee energy security and anchor industrialization. This is a revival of Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah's vision for which he commenced preparatory works but was truncated by the coup of February 28, 1966;A new defence pact with Russia to acquire strategic military assets for the globally respected Ghana Armed Forces;Ghana and Russia will enhance our agricultural cooperation aimed at boosting grain production and provision of fertilizers;Russia will increase scholarships for Ghanaian students. Ghana now ranks second as the African nation with the highest number of students;Following concerns raised by President Mahama, President Putin has declared that Ghanaians are no longer allowed to participate in the war with Ukraine. This policy applies to all circumstances whether through irregular recruitments or expression of voluntary interests;Ghana and Russia will revive our Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC) with Moscow ready to host in the next few weeks.

Long live Ghana-Russia bilateral relations which have been cordially and mutually maintained since 1958 to the benefit of the two countries!.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo