Her Majesty Queen 'M'asenate Launched World Vision Lesotho's FY20262030 Bold Hope Strategy

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Her Majesty Queen 'Masenate Mohato Seeiso, Champion for Child Protection, officially launched World Vision International Lesotho's FY2026–2030 National Strategy, themed“Transforming Lives, Empowering Communities with Agile, Low-Cost, High-Impact Programmes.”

Officially launching the strategy, Her Majesty commended World Vision for its longstanding contribution to national development and its support for vulnerable children and families in Lesotho.

Her Majesty noted that despite progress achieved through partnerships and shared responsibility, many children continue to face socio-economic challenges, including violence, malnutrition, stunting and exclusion, particularly children living with disabilities emphasized that the strategy addresses two critical priorities: ending violence against children and improving child health and nutrition.

Her Majesty further highlighted the strategy's ambition to improve the well-being of 650,000 vulnerable children and their families by 2030, calling for collective ownership, sustained commitment and measurable results.

She urged Government institutions to strengthen child-focused policies, services and investments, while calling on Parliament to champion legislation, oversight and resource allocation that advance children's rights and well-being.

She also appealed to development partners and funding agencies to sustain and, where possible, increase investments in evidence-based programmes that deliver lasting results. She stressed that children must be meaningfully involved in decisions affecting their lives, noting that nothing should be done for children without children.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health, Hon. Mamokete Ntšekhe, reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to its longstanding partnership with World Vision, acknowledging its contribution to strengthening health systems, improving nutrition outcomes, protecting children and building community resilience.

She highlighted the importance of coordinating development partners and aligning their programmes with national priorities to ensure that resources respond to identified needs and produce measurable and sustainable results.

The Minister stressed that the impact of development programmes should be experienced in villages and households rather than remaining within boardrooms. She also underscored the importance of decentralized service delivery through District Health Management Teams, village health workers and community outreach programmes to bring essential health services closer to the people.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.