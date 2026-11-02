South Africa: Treasury Hosts World Economic Forum Special Meeting In 2028

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South Africa will host the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting in Cape Town between 27 and 31 March 2028. The meetings were initially announced as taking place in 2027; however, dates were subsequently revised following adjustments to the WEF's international meeting calendar.

The Special Meeting forms part of WEF's broader efforts to extend its global engagement beyond its Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Hosted in South Africa, the meeting will bring together leaders from across the world to examine forces reshaping the global economy, explore new opportunities for growth and investment, and forge partnerships that can translate shared ambitions into meaningful economic outcomes.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.