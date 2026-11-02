RSWM Delivers Strong Q2 FY27 Performance Revenue Rises 15% Yoy
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 2nd November 2026: RSWM Ltd. (BSE: 500350/NSE: RSWM), one of India's leading manufacturers of value-added synthetic, mélange, cotton and blended yarns, denim fabric, knitted fabric and green polyester fibre, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2026.
The Company delivered a strong performance during Q2 FY27, supported by improved operational efficiencies, a favourable product mix and disciplined cost management. Total income increased sequentially, accompanied by higher EBITDA and profitability. Despite industry-wide challenges, including geopolitical tensions, supply-chain disruptions, elevated energy and ocean freight costs, and rising polyester prices, the Company continued to strengthen its operating performance.
❖ Key Financial Highlights:
▪ Revenue: Revenue for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹1,322 crore, registering growth of 13.9% QoQ and 15.0% YoY, supported by improved business performance. Total income increased to ₹1,332 crore, registering growth of 13.8% QoQ and 14.9% YoY.
▪ EBITDA: EBITDA increased to ₹116 crore, reflecting growth of 23.2% QoQ and 47.1% YoY. EBITDA margin improved to 8.7%, expanding 191 bps YoY.
▪ PAT: Profit After Tax stood at ₹25 crore, compared with ₹6 crore in Q2 FY26, representing a 3.9x increase. PAT margin improved to 1.8%.
▪ H1 FY27 Performance: Total income increased by 6.9% YoY to ₹2,502 crore, while EBITDA grew 31.4% to ₹210 crore. PAT increased 3.1x to ₹41 crore.
Speaking about the performance, Mr. Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman & Managing Director, RSWM Limited, said,“The progress achieved during Q2 FY27 reflects the positive impact of our efforts to enhance business performance. Growth in topline, alongside improvements in profitability and margins, demonstrates the benefits of measures introduced under our RSWM 2.0 initiative. Going forward, we aim to build on this progress by strengthening capabilities, improving productivity and expanding our presence in value-added segments to meet evolving customer expectations. Sustainability and responsible manufacturing remain central to our business philosophy. Our initiatives focus on energy efficiency, water conservation, emission reduction and increased use of recycled and sustainable materials. We also prioritise employee well- being, community development, ethical conduct and responsible resource management. RSWM received an ICRA ESG Impact Rating of 70, classified as 'Good'. We remain committed to balancing business growth with environmental and social responsibilities while creating long-term value for stakeholders.”
Mr. Rajeev Gupta, Joint Managing Director, RSWM Limited, said,“The first half of FY27 unfolded amid significant changes in the textile business environment, with geopolitical developments, supply chain realignments, volatile input costs and uncertain export conditions influencing the industry. Against this backdrop, RSWM recorded total income of ₹2,502 crore, EBITDA of ₹210 crore, an EBITDA margin of 8.4% and profit after tax of ₹41 crore. These results reflect the contribution of our diversified business operations and the collective efforts of our teams across the organisation. An important development during the period was our partnership with Spain-based NDS9 through LNJ NDS9 Global Private Limited. This venture marks a strategic extension of RSWM's denim business into finished garments, combining our manufacturing infrastructure with NDS9's strengths in design and marketing. Going forward, our focus will remain on strengthening business capabilities, broadening product offerings and adapting to the evolving needs of the textile market.”
RSWM's next phase of growth will be driven by strategic initiatives that strengthen its presence across the textile value chain while expanding into emerging opportunities. Its subsidiary, LNJ GreenPet Private Limited, represents an important part of its sustainability led growth ambitions, while the joint venture with Spain-based NDS9, through LNJ NDS9 Global Private Limited, marks a strategic extension into finished garments. The latter combines RSWM's manufacturing capabilities with NDS9's design and marketing expertise, enabling the Company to broaden its product portfolio and address evolving market opportunities.
About RSWM Limited (BSE: 500350, NSE: RSWM):
RSWM Limited, the flagship company of LNJ Bhilwara Group, is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of synthetic, cotton and blended yarns, melange yarns, knitted & denim fabric in India. Under the leadership of Mr. Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman & Managing Director of RSWM Ltd, the textile company exports a wide range of fabrics and yarns to over 70 countries across the globe.
About LNJ Bhilwara:
LNJ Bhilwara Group is recognised as one of India's credible and influential conglomerates. Leveraging on its rich legacy spanning over six decades, the group has successfully diversified its portfolio, generating an annual revenue of USD 1.2 billion. From a humble beginning in the textiles sector, the group has expanded its presence in various sectors, including graphite electrodes, power generation, IT-enabled services, power engineering consultancy, energy storage solutions, and skill development. At present, the LNJ Bhilwara group encompasses 22 companies across sectors, with 5 of them listed on the Indian stock exchanges. Its production units and corporate offices are spread across 41 locations in India, employing over 28,000+ proficient workforces.
The Company delivered a strong performance during Q2 FY27, supported by improved operational efficiencies, a favourable product mix and disciplined cost management. Total income increased sequentially, accompanied by higher EBITDA and profitability. Despite industry-wide challenges, including geopolitical tensions, supply-chain disruptions, elevated energy and ocean freight costs, and rising polyester prices, the Company continued to strengthen its operating performance.
❖ Key Financial Highlights:
▪ Revenue: Revenue for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹1,322 crore, registering growth of 13.9% QoQ and 15.0% YoY, supported by improved business performance. Total income increased to ₹1,332 crore, registering growth of 13.8% QoQ and 14.9% YoY.
▪ EBITDA: EBITDA increased to ₹116 crore, reflecting growth of 23.2% QoQ and 47.1% YoY. EBITDA margin improved to 8.7%, expanding 191 bps YoY.
▪ PAT: Profit After Tax stood at ₹25 crore, compared with ₹6 crore in Q2 FY26, representing a 3.9x increase. PAT margin improved to 1.8%.
▪ H1 FY27 Performance: Total income increased by 6.9% YoY to ₹2,502 crore, while EBITDA grew 31.4% to ₹210 crore. PAT increased 3.1x to ₹41 crore.
Speaking about the performance, Mr. Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman & Managing Director, RSWM Limited, said,“The progress achieved during Q2 FY27 reflects the positive impact of our efforts to enhance business performance. Growth in topline, alongside improvements in profitability and margins, demonstrates the benefits of measures introduced under our RSWM 2.0 initiative. Going forward, we aim to build on this progress by strengthening capabilities, improving productivity and expanding our presence in value-added segments to meet evolving customer expectations. Sustainability and responsible manufacturing remain central to our business philosophy. Our initiatives focus on energy efficiency, water conservation, emission reduction and increased use of recycled and sustainable materials. We also prioritise employee well- being, community development, ethical conduct and responsible resource management. RSWM received an ICRA ESG Impact Rating of 70, classified as 'Good'. We remain committed to balancing business growth with environmental and social responsibilities while creating long-term value for stakeholders.”
Mr. Rajeev Gupta, Joint Managing Director, RSWM Limited, said,“The first half of FY27 unfolded amid significant changes in the textile business environment, with geopolitical developments, supply chain realignments, volatile input costs and uncertain export conditions influencing the industry. Against this backdrop, RSWM recorded total income of ₹2,502 crore, EBITDA of ₹210 crore, an EBITDA margin of 8.4% and profit after tax of ₹41 crore. These results reflect the contribution of our diversified business operations and the collective efforts of our teams across the organisation. An important development during the period was our partnership with Spain-based NDS9 through LNJ NDS9 Global Private Limited. This venture marks a strategic extension of RSWM's denim business into finished garments, combining our manufacturing infrastructure with NDS9's strengths in design and marketing. Going forward, our focus will remain on strengthening business capabilities, broadening product offerings and adapting to the evolving needs of the textile market.”
RSWM's next phase of growth will be driven by strategic initiatives that strengthen its presence across the textile value chain while expanding into emerging opportunities. Its subsidiary, LNJ GreenPet Private Limited, represents an important part of its sustainability led growth ambitions, while the joint venture with Spain-based NDS9, through LNJ NDS9 Global Private Limited, marks a strategic extension into finished garments. The latter combines RSWM's manufacturing capabilities with NDS9's design and marketing expertise, enabling the Company to broaden its product portfolio and address evolving market opportunities.
About RSWM Limited (BSE: 500350, NSE: RSWM):
RSWM Limited, the flagship company of LNJ Bhilwara Group, is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of synthetic, cotton and blended yarns, melange yarns, knitted & denim fabric in India. Under the leadership of Mr. Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman & Managing Director of RSWM Ltd, the textile company exports a wide range of fabrics and yarns to over 70 countries across the globe.
About LNJ Bhilwara:
LNJ Bhilwara Group is recognised as one of India's credible and influential conglomerates. Leveraging on its rich legacy spanning over six decades, the group has successfully diversified its portfolio, generating an annual revenue of USD 1.2 billion. From a humble beginning in the textiles sector, the group has expanded its presence in various sectors, including graphite electrodes, power generation, IT-enabled services, power engineering consultancy, energy storage solutions, and skill development. At present, the LNJ Bhilwara group encompasses 22 companies across sectors, with 5 of them listed on the Indian stock exchanges. Its production units and corporate offices are spread across 41 locations in India, employing over 28,000+ proficient workforces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment