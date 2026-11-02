MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 2, 2026 4:47 am - InfosecTrain Hosts Free Masterclass on From Practitioner to CISO: Building Your Path to Cybersecurity Leadership

InfosecTrain Hosts Free Masterclass on From Practitioner to CISO: Building Your Path to Cybersecurity Leadership

Speaker

RAHUL KOKCHA

25+ Years of Experience

vCISO | CISSP | CIPM | CISM | ISO 27701 | CMGR | MCMI | MIET | MBCS | CITP | ISO 27001

What

InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a free masterclass on From Practitioner to CISO: Building Your Path to Cybersecurity Leadership. This masterclass will focus on what the CISO role actually owns across business risk, strategy, governance, compliance, resilience, and executive accountability. The session will cover assessing the organization before building security, developing a risk-driven strategy, and governing the security program end to end. It will address working with the board and executive functions, justifying investment, and the metrics used to demonstrate the program is working. The masterclass covers the expanding scope of the role, a case study, and a capability roadmap, closing with a live Q&A.

When

08 Dec (Tue)

08:00 – 09:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

The move into security leadership is rarely a promotion along the same track. It is a change of subject. Technical depth stops being the measure and becomes an assumption, replaced by questions a practitioner has had little reason to answer: what the organization can afford to lose, which risks are worth accepting, how to justify a budget to people who will not read the technical case, and what evidence shows the program is working. Most people encounter these for the first time once they already hold the title. This session is for security managers, architects, GRC leads, and senior practitioners who want a view of what the role demands and where their current profile falls short of it.

Participants will earn a CPE certificate, get direct insights and guidance from industry experts, and gain the latest knowledge and practical strategies to help them navigate and advance in the cybersecurity field.

Agenda

. What Does a CISO Actually Own?

. Assess the Business Before Building Security

. Build a Risk-Driven Cybersecurity Strategy

. Build & Govern the Security Program

. Lead People, Budgets & Stakeholders

. Measure Security & Prove Business Value

. The Modern CISO - AI, Cloud, Third Parties & Emerging Risk

. CISO Case Study - Build the Security Program from the Ground Up

. Your Roadmap to Becoming a CISO

. Live Q&A

Registration Link



Course Link



About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With extensive industry knowledge, they are positioned as frontrunners in cybersecurity training and consulting. Additionally, they offer continuous post-training support for future reference, fostering ongoing learning.

To know more about training programs offered by InfosecTrain:

Please write back to [email protected] or call at IND: 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free) / US: +1 657-221-1127 / UAE: +971 569-908-131