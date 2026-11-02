Originate Soft Launches OSPL-Real Estate CRM To Help Indian Property Sales Teams Work The Right Lead

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 2, 2026 5:18 am - AI lead scoring, WhatsApp logging, portal integration, unit-level inventory and GST invoicing, built into one CRM made only for real estate.

Kolkata, India, 2 November 2026 - Originate Soft Pvt Ltd, a Kolkata-based software development company, has launched OSPL-Real Estate CRM, a customer relationship management platform built specifically for real estate developers, brokerages and channel partners in India. The platform brings lead capture, follow-ups, site visits, property inventory, payments and sales commissions into a single system, so sales teams no longer have to run their business across portal dashboards, WhatsApp chats and spreadsheets.

The problem it was built to solve

A property enquiry rarely arrives in one place. A buyer may click a Facebook ad on Friday, send an enquiry through a property portal on Saturday and walk into the site office on Sunday. By Monday morning, the same person can exist as three separate records, and nobody on the team knows which one to call first.

OSPL-Real Estate CRM was designed around that Monday-morning problem. Every new lead lands in one pipeline, receives an AI-generated score and appears on a daily dashboard along with every follow-up that is overdue.

"Most CRMs treat real estate as just another industry template. But a property sale has its own rhythm: portal leads, long decision cycles, site visits, payment milestones and commissions that depend on the project and the agent. We built OSPL-Real Estate CRM around that rhythm, so the software matches how Indian sales teams actually work." - Asim Patra, CEO, Originate Soft Pvt Ltd

What OSPL-Real Estate CRM includes

Lead capture and prioritisation

.Multi-source lead capture: leads from 99acres, MagicBricks, Housing, company websites, Facebook Ads, Google Ads and walk-ins flow into one pipeline without manual imports.

.Real estate portal integration: direct API connections with major Indian property portals help teams respond faster and compare portal return on investment in a single view.

.AI lead scoring: each lead is scored on source, behaviour, engagement and budget indicators, so teams call the most promising buyers first instead of the most recent ones.

.Auto lead assignment: new leads are routed to the right team member automatically.

Communication and follow-up

.WhatsApp CRM integration: brochures, payment schedules and follow-up messages can be sent from the platform, and each conversation is logged against the lead record.

.One-click calling: telecallers can call from the browser, with recordings, call duration and outcomes logged automatically.

.Automated follow-ups and callbacks: follow-up sequences run on their own, missed calls generate callback reminders and overdue tasks appear on the dashboard each morning.

.Email integration: drip email sequences for long-term leads, with open and click tracking stored in the lead timeline.

Projects, inventory and site visits

.Project and inventory management: inventory is mapped unit by unit, by tower, floor, BHK configuration, facing and price, with live availability to help prevent double-booking.

.Project-wise lead pipeline: teams can see which project generates which leads at which stage, and filter by source, team member, date range or location.

.Site visit scheduling: visits are assigned from the lead record, reminders go to both the lead and the agent, and a follow-up task is created once the visit outcome is logged.

Payments, commissions and management

.Payment tracking and GST invoicing: GST-compliant invoices, payment milestones, automated reminders and a payment ledger for each customer.

.Sales commission and incentive tracking: commission structures can be defined per project or per agent, and earned commissions are calculated as deals close.

.Revenue forecasting: projected revenue by project, month and team, with at-risk deals flagged early.

.Role-based access control: admins, sales managers, telecallers, site visit coordinators and finance teams each see only the information they need.

.Mobile-friendly dashboard: agents on site and managers on the move can update leads, log calls, check inventory and approve documents from a phone.

Built for the way Indian real estate teams sell

OSPL-Real Estate CRM is developed with Angular on the front end, Python on the back end and MongoDB as the database. The flexible data model lets the system handle different project structures, unit configurations and payment plans without forcing every developer into the same template.

The platform is aimed at real estate developers, brokerages, channel partners and in-house telecalling and sales teams that handle high lead volumes across several projects. By connecting the first enquiry to the final payment and the agent's commission, it gives management a clear picture of which projects and lead sources are actually producing revenue.

Availability and demo

OSPL-Real Estate CRM is available now. Real estate businesses can request a live demonstration based on their own workflow through the Originate Soft website:

About Originate Soft Pvt Ltd

Originate Soft Pvt Ltd is a software development company based in Kolkata, India. The company builds custom web, mobile and enterprise software, along with ready-made business platforms, for clients in India and overseas. More information is available at