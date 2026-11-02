Patio Cleaning Services In Dublin: What To Check Before A Green Patio Turns Slippery This Winter

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 2, 2026 5:24 am - Algae and moss on shaded, damp slabs are the first things to check on a Dublin patio before winter, and the right cleaning method depends on the stone underneath.

DUBLIN, Ireland, 2 November 2026 - After a run of damp weeks, patio slabs in shaded corners turn green. Algae, moss and lichen thrive on stone that stays wet, and a film of algae makes paving slippery underfoot. Before booking Patio Cleaning Services in Dublin, homeowners can run five quick checks themselves.

Quick checks before you clean

Walk the wettest, shadiest slab slowly. If it feels slick, treat that area first.

Look along north-facing and shaded edges, where algae and moss start.

Note where water pools after rain, because poor drainage keeps slabs damp.

Check dark patches near a barbecue or a parked car. They point to oil, not algae.

Look at the joints between slabs for moss and weed growth.

Spot what is growing on the surface

Algae is a green or dark film that feels slimy when wet. Moss forms raised cushions, often in the joints. Black speckles are lichen or mould. Oil stains are dark and flat, and a hose will not shift them.

M.R Garden & Tree Service, based in Lucan, Co. Dublin, lists algae, moss, lichen, mould and oil stains among the problems its team removes from patios.

Match the method to the material

Common patio surfaces are natural stone, concrete and block paving. Pressure washing suits concrete and block paving. Soft washing is gentler and suits delicate stone and older patios. Anyone comparing Patio Cleaning Services in Dublin should ask which method will be used on their surface.

Ask for solutions that are safe for plants, pets and people, because most patios sit beside lawns or flower beds.

What a professional clean involves

A thorough job follows a set order:

A site inspection and an assessment of the material

A pre-treatment to loosen the build-up

Cleaning with the method that suits the surface

Individual treatment for stains

A final rinse and clean-up

Timing

The company advises cleaning a patio once a year, and more often in high-traffic areas. Autumn, before the first frost, is the point when green growth turns slippery.

Cost

The price of a patio clean depends on five factors:

The size of the patio

The material

How dirty the surface is

Whether the property is a home or a business

How easy the area is to reach and drain

Free quotes are available for homes and commercial sites across Dublin.

Where to start

After the next rain, walk the slickest slab and note what is growing on it. Details of the patio cleaning services in Dublin offered by M.R Garden & Tree Service are on the company website.

About M.R Garden & Tree Service

M.R Garden & Tree Service is a Dublin garden and tree business based in Lucan. It covers tree removal, tree surgery, hedge work, stump grinding, garden tidy-ups, flower beds, driveway, patio and roof cleaning, storm damage clean-up and old garden shed removal. The company reports more than twenty years of experience, is fully insured and is available 24/7, including for emergency work. Visit for more information.

Media Contact

Address: 15 Esker Cottages, Esker South, Lucan, Co. Dublin, K78 VH67, Ireland

Phone: 085 778 3142

Email: [email protected]