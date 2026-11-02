CRN Names Chetu A 2026 AI Innovator

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 2, 2026 6:06 am - Chetu Also a Finalist for CRN's Best AI Solution Provider

Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, has been named a 2026 CRN AI Innovator.

Chetu Named a 2026 CRN AI Innovator for AI Solutions

“We are grateful to CRN for recognizing Chetu as an AI Innovator,” said Prem Khatri, Vice President of Operations at Chetu.“Our team has worked hard to become a leader in AI solutions that provide a measurable ROI for our clients.”

CRN's inaugural list“honors standout solution providers leading the way in AI innovation. Each recipient is recognized for crafting transformative AI solutions that raise the bar across the industry-delivering measurable impact and driving meaningful progress for their customers.”

AI Innovators is Chetu's fifth CRN recognition in 2026:

Best of the Channel Awards-Best AI Solution Provider Finalist for the second year in a row.

Solution Providers 500

Tech Elite 250

MSP 500

In addition, Chetu has been recognized for its AI expertise in 25 analyst reports from seven national research firms including Everest Group, QKS Group, AIM Research, Omdia, ISG, Verdantix, and IDC.

In 2026, Chetu has also received two Stevie Award, including a Gold at the International Business Awards, and was named a 2026 Globee Gold and Silver winner for Achievement and Business, respectively. Chetu also earned a Top 100 ranking in the OA500 Global Outsourcing Firm Index and was recognized in OA's Impact Review for the work supported by the Chetu Foundation.

“While Chetu is dedicated to excellence in its software solutions, we believe in improving the lives of people less fortunate in need and helping communities when disasters strike,” Khatri added.

For more information about Chetu, please visit

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's Track2AITM framework helps organizations move from AI assessment to deployment through eight strategic steps. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 10 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu works with clients around the world. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.

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