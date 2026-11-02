Honeywell Air Quality Monitor Brings Real-Time Indoor Air Intelligence To Indian Buildings

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 2, 2026 6:34 am - Honeywell air quality monitor with real-time AQI measurement, pre-calibrated sensors and BMS integration for hotels, hospitals and schools. Enquire now.

Pre-calibrated, multi-sensor IAQ monitor helps hotels, hospitals, schools and restaurants measure AQI and act on it instantly

New Delhi, India: People spend nearly 90% of their time indoors, yet the quality of that air often goes unmeasured. Honeywell Building Automation is addressing this gap with its Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Monitor, an advanced air quality meter that gives facility managers and occupants a clear, real-time view of the air they breathe.

Know your air at a glance

The Honeywell air quality monitor works as a multi-sensor AQI measurement device. It tracks key parameters and condenses them into a simple Air Quality Score out of 100. On the TR50-5D and TR50-5D-U models, the score is calculated from CO2, PM2.5 and TVOC levels. The TR50-3D and TR50-3D-U models base it on CO2.

An LED ring shifts from green to yellow to red as readings change, so air quality is visible without checking a screen. Users can slide across the display to view individual parameters. Facility teams can lock important readings on screen, hide others, or switch the LED to a neutral white mode.

Designed for reliability and easy integration

Sensors come pre-calibrated from the factory and need no field recalibration, which supports long-term stability and lowers maintenance effort. Over-the-wire firmware updates allow new features and fixes to be delivered without extra site work.

The monitor connects to any building management system (BMS) via Modbus and BACnet. It also integrates with third-party controllers and Honeywell Optimizer controllers. Teams can monitor multiple zones from one interface and use the Healthy Buildings Dashboard or Intelligent Building Optimizer to keep ventilation and filtration efficient.

Aesthetics that suit any space

The monitor is designed with subtle styling that blends into most indoor environments, from hotel lobbies to classrooms, while presenting data in a user-friendly format.

One product, many applications

The monitor is suited to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools and universities. These are places where air quality directly affects comfort, safety, concentration and well-being.

"When you know the quality of the air you breathe, you can take steps to improve it," the company notes. That idea underpins Honeywell's #KnowYourAir message, which encourages building owners to move from assumptions to data-led decisions on ventilation, filtration and occupant health.

Support for healthier buildings

As awareness of air pollution grows across India, demand for a dependable AQI monitor for indoor spaces is rising. The Honeywell IAQ Monitor helps organisations track conditions continuously, respond quickly to deteriorating readings, and build healthier, more productive environments.

Product brochures, datasheets and user manuals are available on the product page.

About Honeywell Building Automation

Honeywell Building Automation offers solutions across security, fire safety, building management, public address and electrical products for commercial and industrial facilities.

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