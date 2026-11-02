Inextrix Technologies Launches Inmate Calling System, A Cloud-Connected Platform For Correctional

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 2, 2026 7:07 am - Inmate Calling System offers a secure, cloud-based communication platform with advanced authentication, real-time monitoring, and centralized management for correctional facilities.

Inmate Calling System today announced the launch of its modern communication platform designed to support Departments of Corrections, county jails, detention facilities, and other controlled environments with secure and efficient communication management.

Built to modernize traditional inmate phone systems, the platform brings communication, authentication, monitoring, and management capabilities together through a centralized, cloud-connected solution. Inmate Calling System is designed to help correctional facilities strengthen communication operations while maintaining the security, oversight, and administrative controls required in controlled environments.

A Modern Approach to Inmate Communication

Traditional inmate communication systems can rely on complex infrastructure and disconnected processes that make communication management more difficult. Inmate Calling System provides a modern technology foundation that brings essential communication and security capabilities together on one platform.

Key platform capabilities include:

Secure inmate calling designed for controlled communication environments

Biometric and facial authentication to help verify user identities

Real-time monitoring and management for greater operational visibility

Cloud-connected infrastructure designed to support centralized system management

Facility-focused controls to help administrators manage communication activity

Modern technology architecture built with correctional and detention environments in mind

By combining these capabilities, the platform is designed to support correctional administrators and facility staff in managing communication activities through a more centralized and technology-driven approach. It also provides a foundation for facilities looking to transition from traditional communication infrastructure toward modern, connected systems.

The launch reflects the growing need for correctional facilities to adopt technology that can support secure communication while improving visibility and simplifying day-to-day management. Inmate Calling System is designed to provide facilities with tools that can adapt to their operational requirements and controlled communication environments.

About Inmate Calling System

Inmate Calling System is a modern communication platform designed for Departments of Corrections, county jails, detention facilities, and other controlled environments. The platform combines secure communication, biometric and facial authentication, real-time management, and cloud-connected technology to help facilities modernize their inmate communication infrastructure.