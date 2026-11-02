GAC EMZOOM Takes Spotlight As GAC Completes 12 Nation Footprint Across South America

MENAFN - GetNews)GAC held a grand brand launch event in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, marking its full entry into 12 countries on the South American continent.

On the day of the event, nearly 700 attendees, including senior government officials, social elites, media representatives, and leading figures from the automotive industry in Guyana, gathered at a premium convention centre in Georgetown, the nation's capital, to witness the grand launch of the GAC brand.

On the day of the event, a range of ICE and BEV models featuring innovative design and excellent quality-including the HYPTEC HT, EMZOOM, EMKOO, AION V, AION UT, and AION ES-were showcased. Guests were invited to take part in on‐site test rides and test‐drives to experience GAC's product strengths firsthand. The venue was abuzz with energy, and attendees gave rave reviews to GAC's full model lineup.

Fuelled by its thriving offshore petroleum industry, Guyana has maintained robust economic growth, which in turn has fuelled a booming local automotive consumption market. As a well‐known Chinese automotive brand, GAC drew significant local media coverage with its Guyana launch, and the distributor team was interviewed by HGPTV, Guyana's national television broadcaster.

Guyana represents the final South American market where GAC has established its footprint. This launch completes GAC's coverage of 12 South American countries, making GAC the Chinese automotive brand with the most extensive market footprint across the Western Hemisphere and representing a major milestone in GAC's Western Hemisphere expansion journey.

Driven by cutting‐edge technological innovation, stringent quality assurance and a customer‐first philosophy, GAC continues to win affection and recognition from a growing base of consumers across the Americas. Moving forward, GAC will keep high‐quality products at its core, deepen localised operations and pursue diversified cross‐industry partnerships, bringing the unique appeal of the GAC brand to more consumers throughout the Americas and across the globe.

About Company

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (abbreviated as GAC Group, 601238, 02238), headquartered in Guangzhou City, is a large joint-stock automobile enterprise.

Listed in both Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges, at present it has about 100,000 employees and ranks No. 299 on the 2026 Fortune Global 500 list. The main business covers seven major sectors: research and development, vehicle, parts, energy and ecology, internationalization, commerce and transportation, investment and finance. Sticking to independent innovation and joint venture cooperation, GAC Group is now transforming itself with all its strength into a technology-based enterprise. Adhering to the enterprise concept of humanity, credibility and creativity, GAC is committed to building a world-class company that wins customers' trust, ensures staff's well-being and meets social expectation.