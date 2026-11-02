Diabetic Foot Ulcers (Dfus) Market Is Projected To Boom By 2036 Owing To The Rising Prevalence Of Diabetes And Advancements In Regenerative Wound Care Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUs) are witnessing significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes, increasing burden of chronic wounds, growing adoption of advanced wound care products, and rising demand for regenerative treatment approaches.

(Albany, US) On November 02, 2026 – The market dynamics for Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUs) are witnessing significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes, increasing burden of chronic wounds, growing adoption of advanced wound care products, and rising demand for regenerative treatment approaches. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as PEP-TISSEEL (RION), Allo-APZ2-Diabetic Foot Ulcer (RHEACELL), ELU42 (Eluciderm), and others is expected to further fuel market growth.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Diabetic Foot Ulcers, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market



The Diabetic Foot Ulcer market size across the 7MM was approximately USD 2.5 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 10% during 2026–2036.

The United States accounted for the largest Diabetic Foot Ulcer market size, reaching approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2025.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total prevalent cases of Diabetic Foot Ulcer across the 7MM were approximately 6,600,000 in 2025.

The United States accounted for approximately 5,060,000 prevalent cases of Diabetic Foot Ulcer in 2025, representing the largest patient population among the 7MM.

Among the EU4 countries, Italy accounted for the highest number of prevalent Diabetic Foot Ulcer cases, followed by Germany, whereas Spain recorded the lowest number of cases in 2025.

The rising prevalence of diabetes, peripheral neuropathy, peripheral arterial disease, chronic kidney disease, obesity, and impaired wound healing is contributing to the growing disease burden.

Leading Diabetic Foot Ulcer companies, such as Integra Life Sciences, Lynch Regenerative Medicine, Smith & Nephew, RION, RHEACELL GmbH, FGK Clinical Research GmbH, Ticeba GmbH, and Eluciderm, are developing innovative treatment options. Promising emerging therapies in the Diabetic Foot Ulcer pipeline include PEP-TISSEEL, Allo-APZ2-Diabetic Foot Ulcer, ELU42, and others.

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Key Factors Driving the Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes and Diabetic Foot Ulcers: The increasing prevalence of diabetes, particularly among the aging population, is contributing to the growing burden of diabetic foot ulcers. Long-standing or poorly controlled blood glucose levels can lead to peripheral neuropathy and vascular complications, increasing the risk of ulcer formation. The rising number of patients with chronic wounds is consequently driving demand for effective wound management and treatment options.

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Wound Care Therapies: The growing demand for advanced wound care solutions, including bioengineered skin substitutes, growth factors, negative pressure wound therapy, and regenerative products, is creating significant opportunities in the Diabetic Foot Ulcer market. These approaches aim to improve wound closure, support tissue regeneration, and reduce complications associated with chronic non-healing ulcers.

Growing Focus on Regenerative and Biologic Therapies: The development of cell-based therapies, exosome-based products, and novel wound-healing agents is transforming the Diabetic Foot Ulcer treatment landscape. Emerging candidates such as PEP-TISSEEL, Allo-APZ2-Diabetic Foot Ulcer, and ELU42 are being investigated to address impaired wound healing and improve tissue regeneration.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Competitive Landscape

Several Diabetic Foot Ulcer therapies are in development, including PEP-TISSEEL (RION), Allo-APZ2-Diabetic Foot Ulcer (RHEACELL/FGK Clinical Research/Ticeba), and ELU42 (Eluciderm).

These candidates employ different therapeutic approaches, including exosome-based wound healing, allogeneic ABCB5-positive mesenchymal stromal cells, and Wnt pathway modulation. These innovative approaches aim to improve tissue regeneration, promote wound closure, and address the limitations associated with conventional wound management.

Leading companies operating in the Diabetic Foot Ulcer market include Integra Life Sciences, Lynch Regenerative Medicine, Smith & Nephew, RION, RHEACELL GmbH, FGK Clinical Research GmbH, Ticeba GmbH, and Eluciderm.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Diabetic Foot Ulcer market share @ Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Landscap

Recent Developments in the Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market



In September 2025, RION partnered with Lonza to enable cGMP manufacturing and scale-up of its PEP exosome therapy, leveraging Lonza's manufacturing expertise and Houston facility to support late-stage clinical supply and potential future commercial production.

In June 2025, Eluciderm received US FDA IND clearance for ELU42, a topical Wnt modulator with bacteriostatic properties, and announced the initiation of a Phase I/IIa clinical trial in August 2025 across three US sites to evaluate its safety and efficacy in Diabetic Foot Ulcers.

In March 2025, Lynch Regenerative Medicine acquired exclusive rights to REGRANEX gel and recombinant PDGF from Smith & Nephew to expand its applications beyond Diabetic Foot Ulcers into broader soft tissue regeneration and aesthetic wound healing. In January 2025, RION announced the completion of patient enrollment in its Phase II clinical trial of PEP for Diabetic Foot Ulcers, building on encouraging Phase IB safety and efficacy data. The company indicated plans to advance to a Phase III study and pursue a BLA filing with the FDA if results are successful.

What are Diabetic Foot Ulcers?

Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUs) are open sores or wounds that develop on the feet of individuals with diabetes, commonly resulting from a combination of peripheral neuropathy, peripheral arterial disease, impaired circulation, and poor wound healing. These ulcers frequently occur on the plantar surface of the foot and can range from superficial skin lesions to deep wounds involving muscles and bones.

Peripheral neuropathy reduces sensation in the feet, making patients less likely to notice injuries, pressure, or minor trauma. At the same time, poor blood circulation and impaired immune function can delay wound healing and increase the risk of infection. In severe cases, diabetic foot ulcers can lead to osteomyelitis, hospitalization, and lower-limb amputation.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Epidemiology Segmentation

The Diabetic Foot Ulcer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The Diabetic Foot Ulcer market report provides epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM, segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Foot Ulcer

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Foot Ulcer

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Foot Ulcer

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Foot Ulcer

Severity/Chronicity of Wound-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Foot Ulcer Total Treated Cases of Diabetic Foot Ulcer

Scope of the Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Current marketed and emerging Diabetic Foot Ulcer therapies.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, emerging therapies, and market outlook.

Key Companies: Integra Life Sciences, Lynch Regenerative Medicine, Smith & Nephew, RION, RHEACELL GmbH, FGK Clinical Research GmbH, Ticeba GmbH, Eluciderm, and others.

Key Therapies: PEP-TISSEEL, Allo-APZ2-Diabetic Foot Ulcer, ELU42, OMNIGRAFT Dermal Regeneration Matrix, REGRANEX, and others.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, clinical pipeline assessment, and market-entry opportunities. Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Analyst Views, Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Access, and Reimbursement.

To know more about Diabetic Foot Ulcer companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Diabetic Foot Ulcer Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen

Table of Contents

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary of Diabetic Foot Ulcer

SWOT Analysis of Diabetic Foot Ulcer

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Overview at a Glance

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Background and Overview

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-specific Patient Population of Diabetic Foot Ulcer

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Unmet Needs

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Emerging Therapies

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Outlook

Country-wise Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Drivers

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Barriers

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Appendix

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.