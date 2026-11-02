Chronic Smell And Flavor Loss Market Is Projected To Witness Significant Growth By 2036 Owing To The Advancement Of Novel Neuro-Regenerative Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss are witnessing steady growth, driven by the rising burden of post-viral olfactory dysfunction, increasing diagnosis and clinical awareness, and growing demand for effective treatment options. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as CYR-064 (Cyrano Therapeutics) is expected to create new opportunities in the market.

(Albany, US) On November 02, 2026 – The market dynamics for Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss are witnessing steady growth, driven by the rising burden of post-viral olfactory dysfunction, increasing diagnosis and clinical awareness, and growing demand for effective treatment options. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as CYR-064 (Cyrano Therapeutics) is expected to create new opportunities in the market.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market



According to DelveInsight's analysis, the Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss market size was approximately USD 3,000 million in the 7MM in 2025.

The United States accounted for the largest share of the Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss market in 2025.

The market is expected to witness further growth during the forecast period of 2026–2036, supported by increasing disease recognition and the development of novel therapies.

Females had a higher prevalence of chronic smell and flavor loss than males across the 7MM in 2025.

Chronic smell and flavor loss can occur following viral infections, including COVID-19, and may also be associated with sinonasal diseases, neurological injury, medication effects, autoimmune conditions, and environmental exposures.

Currently, no FDA-approved disease-modifying therapies specifically target chronic smell and flavor loss. Management remains largely supportive and includes olfactory training and treatment of underlying sinonasal inflammation.

Leading companies, such as Cyrano Therapeutics, are working on innovative treatment approaches to address persistent olfactory dysfunction. The promising emerging therapy in clinical development is CYR-064, an investigational intranasal therapy developed by Cyrano Therapeutics.

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Key Factors Driving the Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market

Rising Post-Viral Disease Burden: Chronic smell and flavor loss has gained significant attention following the COVID-19 pandemic, which made olfactory dysfunction one of the commonly reported persistent post-viral symptoms. Although most patients recover, a subset experiences long-term impairment, expanding the population requiring continued diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment.

Increasing Diagnosis and Clinical Awareness: Growing awareness of olfactory and gustatory disorders, post-COVID screening, and improved ENT evaluation practices are contributing to higher recognition of chronic sensory dysfunction. Objective smell tests, including UPSIT and Sniffin' Sticks, can identify impairments that may not be accurately captured through patient self-reports.

Growing Focus on Neuro-Regenerative Treatment Approaches: The development of regenerative and neuro-restorative therapies is creating new opportunities in the Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss market. Investigational approaches such as CYR-064 aim to improve olfactory function by targeting cellular signaling pathways involved in olfactory neuronal activity and recovery.

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Competitive Landscape

The Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss pipeline remains highly concentrated, with CYR-064 from Cyrano Therapeutics representing the leading investigational candidate highlighted in DelveInsight's report.

CYR-064 is an intranasal therapy designed to improve olfactory and gustatory function in patients with persistent sensory loss. It utilizes phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibition to increase local cyclic nucleotide signaling, including cAMP and cGMP, which may support olfactory neuronal function and recovery.

The candidate has completed Phase II clinical evaluation, with positive topline results from the FLAVOR trial announced in February 2026. These results supported the company's planned progression into Phase III development in the second half of 2026.

Discover more about therapies set to shape the Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss market @ Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Treatment Landscap

Recent Developments in the Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market



In July 2026, Cyrano Therapeutics announced that results from its Phase II FLAVOR clinical trial evaluating CYR-064 would be featured in an oral presentation at the 72nd Annual Meeting of the American Rhinologic Society in October 2026. The study evaluated the intranasal therapy in patients with persistent post-viral loss of smell across 14 clinical trial sites in the United States.

In February 2026, Cyrano Therapeutics announced positive topline results from its Phase II FLAVOR trial of CYR-064, an investigational intranasal soft-mist spray for persistent post-viral loss of smell (hyposmia). The results supported planned progression into Phase III development in the second half of 2026. In June 2025, Cyrano Therapeutics announced its participation in the BIO International Convention, where discussions with potential partners and investors focused on CYR-064 and its targeted intranasal delivery approach for post-viral hyposmia.

What is Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss?

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss involves persistent impairment of olfactory and gustatory function. Olfactory dysfunction may present as anosmia, the complete loss of smell, or hyposmia, a reduced ability to smell. Gustatory dysfunction may involve reduced taste perception, distorted taste sensations, or complete loss of taste.

The condition can occur following viral infections, including COVID-19, and may also be associated with sinonasal diseases, neurological injury, medication effects, autoimmune conditions, and environmental exposures. Persistent symptoms can interfere with food enjoyment, appetite, nutrition, personal safety, and overall quality of life.

Diagnosis generally involves a detailed clinical history, examination by an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialist, and psychophysical testing. Validated tools such as the University of Pennsylvania Smell Identification Test (UPSIT) and Sniffin' Sticks can help quantify olfactory function. Treatment depends on the underlying cause and may include olfactory training and management of associated sinonasal inflammation.

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Epidemiology Segmentation

The Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The report evaluates epidemiological trends for the study period 2022–2036, segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss

Total Diagnosed Cases of Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss

Gender-specific Diagnosed Cases (excluding COVID-19 patients) of Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss

Age-specific Diagnosed Cases (excluding COVID-19 patients) of Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss

Etiology-specific Diagnosed Cases (excluding COVID-19 patients) of Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Total Treated Cases of Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss

Scope of the Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss current treatment practices and emerging therapies.

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, emerging therapies, and market outlook.

Key Company: Cyrano Therapeutics.

Key Therapy: CYR-064.

Epidemiology Analysis: Total prevalent cases, diagnosed cases, gender-specific cases, age-specific cases, etiology-specific cases, and treated cases.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: Clinical development assessment, SWOT analysis, and market-entry opportunities. Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Analyst Views, Market Access, and Reimbursement.

To know more about companies working in the Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss treatment market, visit @ Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen

Table of Contents

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss

Key Events in Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss

SWOT Analysis of Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market Overview at a Glance

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Background and Overview

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-specific Patient Population of Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Unmet Needs

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Emerging Therapies

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market Outlook

Country-wise Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market Access and Reimbursement

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market Drivers

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market Barriers

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss KOL Views

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss SWOT and Conjoint Analysis

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Appendix

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Report Methodology

About DelveInsi

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.