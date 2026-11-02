Urothelial Carcinoma Market Is Projected To Boom By 2036 Owing To The Increasing Adoption Of Immunotherapies And Antibody-Drug Conjugates Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Urothelial Carcinoma are witnessing significant growth, driven by the rising incidence of bladder cancer, increasing adoption of targeted therapies and immunotherapies, and growing demand for effective treatment options for advanced and metastatic disease.

(Albany, US) - November 02, 2026 - The market dynamics for Urothelial Carcinoma are witnessing significant growth, driven by the rising incidence of bladder cancer, increasing adoption of targeted therapies and immunotherapies, and growing demand for effective treatment options for advanced and metastatic disease. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as Disitamab Vedotin (AIDIXI), TYRA-300 (Dabogratinib), UGN-104, and others is expected to further fuel the market.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Urothelial Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Urothelial Carcinoma, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Urothelial Carcinoma Market



The Urothelial Carcinoma market size across the 7MM is expected to grow significantly by 2036, driven by the increasing adoption of novel therapies and evolving treatment approaches.

The United States accounted for the largest Urothelial Carcinoma treatment market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared with EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, approximately 206,300 incident cases of Urothelial Carcinoma existed across the 7MM in 2025.

In EU4 and the UK, males accounted for nearly 75% of incident cases of Urothelial Carcinoma in 2025, compared with females.

The median age at diagnosis of Urothelial Carcinoma is approximately 69 years in men and 71 years in women.

In the United States, approximately 50% of patients had TP53 mutations, followed by FGFR3 mutations in nearly 30% of patients in 2025.

Nearly all cases of urothelial carcinoma originate in the bladder, while upper tract urothelial carcinoma accounts for approximately 5–10% of urothelial malignancies.

Leading Urothelial Carcinoma companies, such as Bristol Myers Squibb, Astellas, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Tyra Biosciences, UroGen Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Taiho Oncology, and others, are developing new treatment options. Promising Urothelial Carcinoma therapies include Enfortumab Vedotin-ejfv (PADCEV), Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA), Nivolumab (OPDIVO), Erdafitinib (BALVERSA), UGN-104, Disitamab Vedotin (AIDIXI), Durvalumab + Tremelimumab, and TYRA-300.

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Key Factors Driving the Urothelial Carcinoma Market

Rising Incidence and Disease Burden of Urothelial Carcinoma: The increasing incidence of bladder cancer, particularly among the aging population, is a major factor driving the Urothelial Carcinoma market. Urothelial carcinoma accounts for nearly 90% of bladder cancer cases. Risk factors such as smoking, occupational exposure to chemicals, chronic bladder inflammation, and rising recurrence rates continue to contribute to the growing disease burden, increasing demand for effective long-term treatment options.

Increasing Focus on Personalized and Biomarker-Driven Treatment Approaches: Growing emphasis on precision medicine and biomarker testing is driving the adoption of personalized treatment strategies in Urothelial Carcinoma. The identification of actionable mutations, particularly FGFR alterations, is helping physicians optimize treatment selection and expand the eligible patient population for targeted therapies such as Erdafitinib (BALVERSA) and emerging candidates.

Robust Pipeline and Novel Combination Strategies: The Urothelial Carcinoma pipeline remains highly competitive, with pharmaceutical companies actively developing next-generation immunotherapies, targeted therapies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and combination regimens. Ongoing clinical trials focused on improving response durability, overcoming treatment resistance, and expanding treatment options for advanced disease are expected to strengthen the market.

Urothelial Carcinoma Competitive Landscape

Several Urothelial Carcinoma drugs in development include Disitamab Vedotin (AIDIXI) (Pfizer/RemeGen), TYRA-300 (Dabogratinib) (Tyra Biosciences), UGN-104 (UroGen Pharma), and 9MW2821 (Mabwell).

These candidates target different mechanisms and treatment needs. Disitamab Vedotin is an antibody-drug conjugate designed to deliver a cytotoxic agent to HER2-expressing tumor cells. TYRA-300 is a selective FGFR3 inhibitor being investigated in patients with FGFR3-altered advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma. UGN-104 is being developed for low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, while 9MW2821 is being investigated in combination with toripalimab.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Urothelial Carcinoma market share @ Urothelial Carcinoma Treatment Landscap

Recent Developments in the Urothelial Carcinoma Market



In April 2026, Mabwell announced that it would present the latest clinical data on 9MW2821 in combination with toripalimab for Urothelial Carcinoma through oral and poster presentations at ASCO 2026.

In November 2025, the US FDA approved pembrolizumab in combination with enfortumab vedotin-ejfv (PADCEV) as perioperative treatment for cisplatin-ineligible patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).

In June 2025, data on nivolumab (OPDIVO) plus ipilimumab (YERVOY) for cisplatin-ineligible metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma, presented at ASCO 2025, did not demonstrate an overall survival improvement.

In April 2025, UroGen Pharma initiated a Phase III clinical trial of UGN-104 for the treatment of patients with low-grade upper tract Urothelial Carcinoma. In February 2025, Pfizer and Astellas announced updated results from the Phase III EV-302 (KEYNOTE-A39) trial, demonstrating sustained overall survival and progression-free survival benefits with PADCEV plus KEYTRUDA in previously untreated locally advanced or metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma.

What is Urothelial Carcinoma?

Urothelial Carcinoma is a type of cancer that develops in the urothelial cells lining the urinary tract, including the bladder, renal pelvis, ureters, and urethra. It is the most common form of bladder cancer and accounts for more than 90% of bladder cancer cases in Europe.

The disease encompasses a broad clinical spectrum, ranging from low-grade non-muscle-invasive tumors to high-grade muscle-invasive and metastatic disease. Non-muscle-invasive Urothelial Carcinoma is generally managed through transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT), followed by intravesical treatments such as Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) or chemotherapy. Muscle-invasive disease may require radical cystectomy and platinum-based chemotherapy, while advanced and metastatic disease can be treated with immunotherapies, targeted therapies, and antibody-drug conjugates.

Urothelial Carcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The Urothelial Carcinoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The Urothelial Carcinoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM, segmented into:



Total Incident Cases of Urothelial Carcinoma

Gender-specific Incident Cases of Urothelial Carcinoma

Age-specific Incident Cases of Urothelial Carcinoma

Mutation-specific Incident Cases of Urothelial Carcinoma

Stage-specific Incident Cases (localized, regional, and distant/metastatic) of Urothelial Carcinoma Line-wise Treated Cases of Urothelial Carcinoma

Scope of the Urothelial Carcinoma Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Urothelial Carcinoma current marketed and emerging therapies.

Urothelial Carcinoma Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, emerging therapies, and market outlook.

Key Companies: Bristol Myers Squibb, Astellas, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Tyra Biosciences, UroGen Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Taiho Oncology, and others.

Key Therapies: Enfortumab Vedotin-ejfv (PADCEV), Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA), Nivolumab (OPDIVO), Erdafitinib (BALVERSA), UGN-104, Disitamab Vedotin (AIDIXI), Durvalumab + Tremelimumab, TYRA-300, and others.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, clinical pipeline assessment, and market-entry strategies. Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Analyst Views, Urothelial Carcinoma Market Access, and Reimbursement.

To know more about Urothelial Carcinoma companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Urothelial Carcinoma Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen

Table of Contents

Urothelial Carcinoma Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Urothelial Carcinoma

SWOT Analysis of Urothelial Carcinoma

Urothelial Carcinoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

Urothelial Carcinoma Market Overview at a Glance

Urothelial Carcinoma Background and Overview

Urothelial Carcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-specific Patient Population of Urothelial Carcinoma

Urothelial Carcinoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Urothelial Carcinoma Unmet Needs

Urothelial Carcinoma Emerging Therapies

Urothelial Carcinoma Market Outlook

Country-wise Urothelial Carcinoma Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Urothelial Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

Urothelial Carcinoma Market Drivers

Urothelial Carcinoma Market Barriers

Urothelial Carcinoma Appendix

Urothelial Carcinoma Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.