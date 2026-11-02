Musculoskeletal Pain Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Musculoskeletal Pain market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Musculoskeletal Pain drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 02, 2026, DelveInsight's“Musculoskeletal Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the Musculoskeletal Pain market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and examines the market drivers and barriers shaping the space.

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Key Takeaways from the Musculoskeletal Pain Report



In April 2026, Taiwan Liposome Company reported exploratory Phase III data for TLC599 at OARSI 2026, suggesting it may reduce joint structural deterioration and reinforcing its potential as a disease-modifying osteoarthritis therapy.

In April 2026, Mesoblast outlined milestones for rexlemestrocel-L in chronic low back pain (CLBP): completion of pivotal trial enrollment by the end of April 2026, topline data in mid-2027, a BLA submission in Q3 2027, and potential FDA approval and US launch in Q2 2028. In January 2026, the company received FDA feedback on a potential BLA.

In January 2026, Biosplice Therapeutics announced it had submitted an NDA to the FDA for lorecivivint for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

ZILRETTA generated USD 116.6 million in sales in 2025, showing continued demand for localized non-opioid pain management.

Musculoskeletal conditions affect about 1.7 billion people globally, and musculoskeletal pain affects almost 37% of the US population.

DelveInsight's report depicts a space shifting from symptomatic care toward non-opioid analgesics, regenerative medicine, and potential disease-modifying osteoarthritis drugs (DMOADs).

Leading Musculoskeletal Pain companies include Flexion, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Bioventus, Mesoblast, Taiwan Liposome Company, Biosplice, Centrexion Therapeutics, and others. Promising therapies include ZILRETTA, LOQOA TAPE, TLC599, DUROLANE, CNTX-0066, rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), lorecivivint (SM04690), and others.

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Musculoskeletal Pain Overview

Musculoskeletal pain arises from the muscles, bones, joints, tendons, ligaments, and other supporting structures. It includes conditions such as osteoarthritis, low back pain, neck pain, rheumatoid arthritis, and sports-related injuries, and low back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide in Global Burden of Disease studies. Prevalence rises with age, obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and occupational risk factors. Diagnosis rests on clinical evaluation and history, supported by X-ray, MRI, CT, ultrasound, and, for suspected inflammatory conditions, tests such as ESR, CRP, rheumatoid factor, and anti-CCP. Treatment is multimodal and stepwise. It starts with exercise, physiotherapy, and weight reduction, plus NSAIDs (oral or topical) and acetaminophen. Muscle relaxants, short-term opioids, corticosteroid injections, and nerve blocks are used in selected cases, and surgery is reserved for advanced or refractory disease.

Common symptoms include:



Pain, stiffness, and weakness

Swelling, warmth, and tenderness

Joint noises and decreased range of motion Reduced mobility and impaired quality of life

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Musculoskeletal Pain Emerging Drugs Profile

Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID): Mesoblast Rexlemestrocel-L is a mesenchymal precursor cell therapy delivered by intradiscal injection for chronic low back pain caused by disc degeneration. It targets patients who have exhausted conservative options, may have failed epidural steroid injections, and have no option other than invasive surgery. Its mechanism combines MSC-based regeneration with anti-inflammatory paracrine signaling. A BLA is planned for Q3 2027, with potential approval in Q2 2028. Currently, the drug is in Phase III.

TLC599: Taiwan Liposome Company TLC599 is a proprietary BioSeizer multilamellar, multivesicular lipid formulation of dexamethasone sodium phosphate, designed to provide fast onset and sustained pain relief for up to 24 weeks after intra-articular injection in osteoarthritis. Exploratory Phase III data presented at OARSI 2026 suggest a potential structural benefit. Currently, the drug is in Phase III.

Lorecivivint (SM04690): Biosplice Lorecivivint is an intra-articular Clk dual-specificity kinase inhibitor being developed for knee osteoarthritis. Biosplice submitted an NDA to the FDA in January 2026. Currently, the drug is in Phase III, with an NDA submitted.

CNTX-0066: Centrexion Therapeutics CNTX-0066 is an intra-articular TrkA receptor antagonist being developed for knee osteoarthritis pain. Currently, the drug is in Phase II.

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Musculoskeletal Pain Market Drivers



Rising global burden: Musculoskeletal disorders are the leading cause of disability worldwide, and osteoarthritis and low back pain account for a large share of years lived with disability.

Aging population: Osteoarthritis, degenerative disc disease, and other chronic conditions increase significantly with age, sustaining demand for both symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments.

High unmet need: NSAIDs, corticosteroids, and viscosupplements mainly provide symptomatic relief and have limited effect on disease progression.

Shift to non-opioid management: Concerns about dependence, overdose risk, and regulatory restrictions are accelerating adoption of non-opioid analgesics, localized therapies, and regenerative medicine.

Late-stage pipeline progress: Three candidates are in Phase III, with an NDA submitted for lorecivivint and a potential 2028 launch for rexlemestrocel-L.

Longer-acting, convenient options: Single-injection and sustained-release products, such as DUROLANE and TLC599, may offer advantages in patient convenience and economics. Rising obesity and sedentary lifestyles: These factors are expanding the at-risk population.

Musculoskeletal Pain Market Barriers



Entrenched standard of care: Low-cost NSAIDs, acetaminophen, physiotherapy, and exercise are well established and guideline-supported.

Safety limits of current drugs: Gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, and renal toxicities with long-term NSAIDs, and the limited durability of corticosteroid and hyaluronic acid injections, constrain use.

Mostly investigational disease-modifying options: Regenerative and DMOAD candidates remain unproven in practice, and demonstrating structural benefit alongside pain relief is difficult.

Heterogeneous conditions and subjective endpoints: Varied causes and pain-based outcomes complicate trial design and patient stratification.

Lack of biomarkers: Better patient stratification tools are still needed.

Crowded injectable market: Established products such as ZILRETTA, DUROLANE, and Synvisc-One compete for the same patients. Reimbursement and cost pressure: Payers scrutinize high-cost injectables and cell therapies against inexpensive alternatives.

Scope of the Musculoskeletal Pain Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: As listed above

Therapies: ZILRETTA, LOQOA TAPE, TLC599, DUROLANE, CNTX-0066, rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), lorecivivint (SM04690), and others

Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Assessment by Clinical Stage: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Musculoskeletal Pain: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III): Rexlemestrocel-L (Mesoblast), TLC599 (Taiwan Liposome Company), Lorecivivint (Biosplice)

Mid Stage Products (Phase II): CNTX-0066 (Centrexion Therapeutics)

Early Stage Products (Phase I): None currently

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Key Companies

Key Products

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Analyst Views

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.