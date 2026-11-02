Surgical Site Infections Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Surgical Site Infections market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Surgical Site Infections drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 02, 2026, DelveInsight's“Surgical Site Infections Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the Surgical Site Infections (SSI) market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and examines the market drivers and barriers shaping the space.

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Key Takeaways from the Surgical Site Infections Report



In June 2026, PolyPid announced completion of its rolling NDA submission to the US FDA for D-PLEX100 for the prevention of SSIs in patients undergoing colorectal surgery. The company anticipates a potential FDA decision in Q1 2027 under the PDUFA timeline.

In May 2026, PolyPid presented ASEPSIS score data from its Phase III SHIELD II trial of D-PLEX100 at the 45th Annual Meeting of the Surgical Infection Society, and in April 2026 it presented new pharmacokinetic data at ESCMID Global 2026.

In SHIELD II, D-PLEX100 showed a statistically significant 60% reduction in incisional SSIs compared with standard of care alone. It holds FDA Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy, and QIDP designations.

In May 2026, AMR Bio announced it is advancing XF-73 toward Phase III development. XF-73 holds QIDP and Fast Track designations.

In March 2026, Ondine announced that its North American Phase III study of nasal photodisinfection had reached more than 93% enrollment, bringing it closer to FDA submission.

Olanexidine gluconate (OLANEDINE, Otsuka Pharmaceutical), approved in Japan in 2015, is the only approved SSI-specific product. None are approved in the US, Europe, or other major markets.

In the US, SSIs are associated with over 400,000 additional hospitalization days each year, at an estimated excess cost of USD 900 million.

Leading Surgical Site Infections companies include Otsuka Pharmaceutical, PolyPid, AMR Bio, and others. Promising therapies include olanexidine gluconate (OLANEDINE), D-PLEX100, XF-73, STERIWAVE, and others.

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Surgical Site Infections Overview

Surgical site infections occur at or near a surgical incision within 30 days of a procedure, or within one year if an implant is placed, and are among the most common healthcare-associated infections. They can involve the skin, subcutaneous tissue, deep soft tissues, organs, or surgical spaces. Common pathogens include Staphylococcus aureus, coagulase-negative staphylococci, Enterococcus species, and gram-negative bacteria. SSIs lead to prolonged hospitalization, higher costs, reoperations, and increased morbidity and mortality. Diagnosis is mainly clinical, supported by wound cultures and, for deep infections, imaging. The current standard of care is largely preventive, relying on perioperative antibiotic prophylaxis (such as cefazolin, vancomycin, and clindamycin), antiseptic skin preparation, sterile technique, and postoperative wound care.

Common signs and symptoms include:



Redness, swelling, and warmth at the surgical site

Pain or tenderness

Purulent drainage

Wound dehiscence Fever

Surgical Site Infections Emerging Drugs Profile

D-PLEX100: PolyPid D-PLEX100 is built on PolyPid's proprietary PLEX (Kynatrix) technology, providing sustained local release of doxycycline at the surgical site for up to 30 days, with activity against both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. In the Phase III SHIELD II trial, it reduced incisional SSIs by 60% versus standard of care alone. It holds FDA Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy, and QIDP designations, and a potential FDA decision is anticipated in Q1 2027. Currently, the drug is in Phase III, with an NDA submitted.

XF-73: AMR Bio XF-73 is a first-in-class, porphyrin-based intranasal antimicrobial gel designed for pre-surgical decolonization of Staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA, a leading cause of SSIs. It holds QIDP and Fast Track designations. Currently, the drug is advancing toward Phase III.

STERIWAVE: Ondine STERIWAVE is a non-antibiotic nasal photodisinfection technology that eradicates pathogens in the nasal cavity before surgery. Its North American Phase III study had passed 93% enrollment as of March 2026.

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Surgical Site Infections Market Drivers



Growing surgical volumes: Aging populations, chronic disease, and expanding healthcare access are increasing the number of patients at risk.

Antimicrobial resistance: MRSA and multidrug-resistant organisms are driving interest in prevention technologies that reduce reliance on conventional antibiotics.

Quality and regulatory initiatives: Stricter infection-control guidelines, quality metrics, and WHO recognition of SSIs as a major global health issue encourage adoption of advanced prevention measures.

Substantial burden and cost: SSIs add hospital days and costs, and patients who develop them are far more likely to need intensive care or be readmitted.

No approved SSI-specific products in major markets: A large unmet need creates room for new approvals.

Late-stage pipeline progress: D-PLEX100 has an NDA under review and a potential 2027 decision, with XF-73 and STERIWAVE advancing. Regulatory support: Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy, and QIDP designations accelerate development and add exclusivity.

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Surgical Site Infections Market Barriers



Entrenched standard of care: Low-cost perioperative antibiotics, antiseptic preparation, and infection-control bundles are well established and widely used.

Variable risk across procedures: Wide differences in SSI incidence by procedure and surveillance method complicate trial design and targeting.

Few late-stage candidates: Only a small number of products are near approval, so regulatory outcomes carry concentrated risk.

Demonstrating value: New products must show meaningful infection reductions and fit surgical workflows to justify added cost.

Cost and reimbursement pressure: Hospitals and payers scrutinize add-on prevention products, particularly in bundled payment settings.

Antimicrobial resistance: Resistance can limit the effectiveness of antibiotic-based prevention strategies. Prevention bundles over single products: Experts note that reducing SSI rates depends on comprehensive bundles rather than any one intervention.

Scope of the Surgical Site Infections Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: As listed above

Therapies: Olanexidine gluconate (OLANEDINE), D-PLEX100, XF-73, STERIWAVE, and others

Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Assessment by Clinical Stage: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Surgical Site Infections: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III): D-PLEX100 (PolyPid), STERIWAVE (Ondine)

Mid Stage Products (Phase II): XF-73 (AMR Bio), Phase II/III

Early Stage Products (Phase I): None currently

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Key Companies

Key Products

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Analyst Views

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.