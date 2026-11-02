Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 02, 2026, DelveInsight's“Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and examines the market drivers and barriers shaping the space.

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Key Takeaways from the Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Report



In June 2026, the EMA's CHMP recommended revoking the EU marketing authorization for TAVNEOS (avacopan). The review concluded the pivotal ADVOCATE trial breached good clinical practice, rendering the efficacy data unreliable, and cited safety risks including drug-induced liver injury and vanishing bile duct syndrome.

In June 2026, Amgen announced new data presentations at EULAR 2026, including real-world evidence on avacopan's efficacy and safety with reduced steroid use in ANCA-associated vasculitis.

In October 2025, GSK outlined planned regulatory milestones for depemokimab in eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) for H2 2026.

GPA is the most prevalent form of ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV), with an estimated annual incidence of about 10 to 20 cases per million, and PR3-ANCA-positive disease represents about three-quarters of diagnosed cases.

DelveInsight's report depicts a space shifting from broad immunosuppression toward targeted, steroid-sparing therapies, with the US the largest market among the 7MM in 2025.

Leading Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis companies include GSK, Amgen, NS Pharma, and others. Promising therapies include depemokimab, SHR-1703, avacopan (TAVNEOS), NS-229, rituximab (RITUXAN), and others.

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Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Overview

GPA, formerly known as Wegener's granulomatosis, is a rare systemic autoimmune disorder characterized by necrotizing inflammation of small- to medium-sized blood vessels and granuloma formation, primarily affecting the upper respiratory tract, lungs, and kidneys. It belongs to the group of ANCA-associated vasculitides, with most patients testing positive for PR3-ANCA. Diagnosis combines clinical presentation, ANCA serology, imaging, and tissue biopsy when feasible. Treatment is divided into induction and maintenance. Severe disease is typically induced with rituximab or cyclophosphamide plus glucocorticoids, and maintenance uses rituximab, azathioprine, or methotrexate. Relapse, cumulative organ damage, and long-term corticosteroid toxicity remain key challenges.

Common manifestations include:



Chronic sinusitis, nasal crusting, or ulcers

Cough, hemoptysis, and pulmonary nodules

Rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis

Musculoskeletal, ocular, and skin involvement Peripheral nervous system involvement

Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Emerging Drugs Profile

Depemokimab: GSK Depemokimab is an ultra-long-acting anti-IL-5 monoclonal antibody for eosinophil-driven inflammatory diseases, including EGPA. By inhibiting IL-5, a cytokine central to eosinophil growth and survival, it aims to provide sustained suppression of eosinophilic inflammation with less frequent dosing, reduce relapses, and lower corticosteroid dependence. It is given subcutaneously. Currently, the drug is in Phase III.

NS-229: NS Pharma NS-229 is an investigational oral, selective JAK1 inhibitor for EGPA. By modulating cytokine signaling involved in eosinophilic inflammation and immune activation, it aims to reduce vascular inflammation, control disease activity, and decrease corticosteroid dependence. Currently, the drug is in a global Phase II trial.

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Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market Drivers



Shift to targeted, steroid-sparing therapy: Rituximab and avacopan have moved care away from broad immunosuppression, and the aim is to improve remission, cut relapses, and limit glucocorticoid exposure.

Better recognition and diagnosis: Growing awareness of AAV, wider ANCA testing, and improved imaging support earlier diagnosis and a larger identified patient population.

Precision diagnostics and monitoring: ANCA serology, refined classification criteria, and better disease monitoring improve patient stratification and early relapse detection.

Active pipeline: Depemokimab and NS-229 target eosinophilic and cytokine-driven pathways, and SHR-1703 is also in development.

Large unmet need: Persistent relapse, cumulative organ damage, and long-term steroid toxicity sustain demand for safer, more durable options. Increasing biologic adoption: Rituximab is guideline-supported for induction and maintenance in moderate-to-severe disease.

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Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market Barriers



Safety and regulatory uncertainty for avacopan: The proposed EU revocation, citing data reliability and safety concerns, could weaken the leading steroid-sparing option.

High treatment costs and reimbursement constraints: These may moderate uptake of newer agents.

Entrenched rituximab: Broad physician familiarity and a well-established profile set a high bar for new entrants.

Rarity of the disease: A small patient population limits trial recruitment and commercial scale.

Limited biomarkers: There are few reliable markers of disease activity and relapse prediction.

Long-term immunosuppression risks: Infection burden and cumulative toxicity limit the benefit of current regimens. Pipeline focus on EGPA: Both profiled late- and mid-stage candidates target EGPA, so GPA-specific evidence is still limited.

Scope of the Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: As listed above

Therapies: Depemokimab, SHR-1703, avacopan (TAVNEOS), NS-229, rituximab (RITUXAN), and others

Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Assessment by Clinical Stage: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III): Depemokimab (GSK)

Mid Stage Products (Phase II): NS-229 (NS Pharma)

Early Stage Products (Phase I): None currently

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Key Companies

Key Products

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Analyst Views

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.