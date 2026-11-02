Cardiac Insufficiency Clinical Trial Pipeline: Emerging Therapies And Key Developments Shaping The Treatment Landscape Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Cardiac Insufficiency Clinical Trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 75+ pipeline drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 02, 2026, DelveInsight's“ Cardiac Insufficiency Pipeline Insights 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 70+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in the Cardiac Insufficiency pipeline landscape. It covers the Cardiac Insufficiency pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Cardiac Insufficiency pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Cardiac Insufficiency Pipeline Report



On October 22, 2026 – VisCardia announced the publication of results from its RECOVER-HF pilot trial in JACC: Heart Failure. The study evaluated the investigational VisONE Synchronized Diaphragmatic Stimulation Therapy in patients with symptomatic HFrEF. The findings will help inform the ongoing pivotal RECOVER-HF trial, which is assessing the therapy's potential to improve outcomes in patients with heart failure.

On October 21, 2026 – Noah Labs announced the initiation of its pivotal VOICE-HF study, enrolling the first patients to evaluate Noah Labs Vox, an investigational voice-based AI medical device designed to detect signs of worsening heart failure through daily voice recordings. The multicenter study is expected to enroll approximately 450 patients and generate evidence to support a potential FDA De Novo submission.

On October 11, 2026 – Cardurion Pharmaceuticals presented Phase II results from its Cycle clinical program evaluating tovinontrine (CRD-750) in patients with heart failure. In the Cycle-1 trial, two of the three tested doses demonstrated reductions in NT-proBNP levels in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). The treatment also showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

DelveInsight's Cardiac Insufficiency pipeline report depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Cardiac Insufficiency treatment.

The leading Cardiac Insufficiency Companies include AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, HELP Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Tasly Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sardocor Corp., Biopeutics Co., Ltd and others. Promising Cardiac Insufficiency Pipeline Therapies such as Baxdrostat, CDR132L, LY3971297 and others.

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The Cardiac Insufficiency Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Cardiac Insufficiency Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Cardiac Insufficiency.

Cardiac Insufficiency Overview

Cardiac Insufficiency (Heart Failure) is a chronic clinical syndrome in which the heart is unable to pump sufficient blood to meet the body's metabolic demands or can do so only at elevated filling pressures. It is not a condition where the heart stops working; rather, it reflects impaired cardiac function due to structural or functional abnormalities. Cardiac insufficiency may involve the left ventricle, right ventricle, or both, and is commonly classified as heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), mildly reduced ejection fraction (HFmrEF), or preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). The condition is a leading cause of hospitalization and mortality worldwide, particularly among older adults.

Cardiac Insufficiency Emerging Drugs Profile

Baxdrostat: AstraZeneca

Baxdrostat is an investigational, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase (CYP11B2) inhibitor being developed by AstraZeneca for the treatment of uncontrolled and treatment-resistant hypertension, with potential applications in cardiovascular and renal diseases. By selectively inhibiting aldosterone production while sparing cortisol synthesis, baxdrostat aims to reduce blood pressure with fewer off-target endocrine effects. The therapy has demonstrated promising blood pressure-lowering efficacy in Phase II studies and is currently being evaluated in Phase III clinical trials.

CDR132L: Novo Nordisk A/S

CDR132L is an investigational antisense oligonucleotide targeting microRNA-132 (miR-132), being developed by Novo Nordisk A/S for the treatment of heart failure. By inhibiting miR-132, CDR132L aims to reduce adverse cardiac remodeling, improve myocardial function, and slow progression of heart failure. The therapy has demonstrated encouraging safety and biomarker improvements in early clinical studies and is advancing through clinical development for patients with impaired cardiac function. The drug is in Phase II for the treatment of heart failure.

LY3971297: Eli Lilly and Company

LY3971297 is an investigational, orally administered aldosterone synthase (CYP11B2) inhibitor being developed by Eli Lilly and Company for the treatment of hypertension and cardiorenal diseases associated with excess aldosterone production. The therapy is designed to selectively suppress aldosterone synthesis while preserving cortisol production, potentially offering improved safety compared with less selective agents. LY3971297 is currently in early-to-mid stage clinical development to evaluate its efficacy, safety, and blood pressure-lowering potential in patients with hypertension. As per the clinical trials the drug is in Phase I for heart failure.

The Cardiac Insufficiency Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Cardiac Insufficiency with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Cardiac Insufficiency Treatment.

Cardiac Insufficiency Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Cardiac Insufficiency Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Cardiac Insufficiency market

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Cardiac Insufficiency Companies

AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, HELP Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Tasly Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sardocor Corp., Biopeutics Co., Ltd and others.

Cardiac Insufficiency Pipeline Report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Cardiac Insufficiency Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

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Scope of the Cardiac Insufficiency Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Cardiac Insufficiency Companies- AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, HELP Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Tasly Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sardocor Corp., Biopeutics Co., Ltd and others.

Cardiac Insufficiency Pipeline Therapies- Baxdrostat, CDR132L, LY3971297 and others

Cardiac Insufficiency Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Cardiac Insufficiency Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryCardiac Insufficiency: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentCardiac Insufficiency – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveIn-depth Commercial AssessmentCardiac Insufficiency Collaboration DealsLate Stage Products (Pre-registration)Baxdrostat: AstraZenecaLate Stage Products (Phase III)Mid Stage Products (Phase II)CDR132L: Novo Nordisk A/SComparative AnalysisEarly Stage Products (Phase I/II)LY3971297: Eli Lilly and CompanyComparative AnalysisCardiac Insufficiency Key CompaniesCardiac Insufficiency Key ProductsCardiac Insufficiency Unmet NeedsCardiac Insufficiency Market Drivers and BarriersCardiac Insufficiency Future Perspectives and ConclusionCardiac Insufficiency Analyst ViewsCardiac Insufficiency Key CompaniesAppendix

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