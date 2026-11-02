Spinal Muscular Atrophy Clinical Trial Pipeline: Emerging Therapies And Key Developments Shaping The Treatment Landscape Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Spinal Muscular Atrophy Clinical Trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 19+ pipeline drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 02, 2026, DelveInsight's “Spinal Muscular Atrophy Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 19+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in the Spinal Muscular Atrophy pipeline landscape. It covers the Spinal Muscular Atrophy pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Spinal Muscular Atrophy pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Pipeline Report



On October 29, 2026 – Novartis updated its Phase IV STREAM study evaluating the real-world safety and effectiveness of intrathecal onasemnogene abeparvovec (ITVISMA) in patients with SMA in the United States. The study's recruitment sites expanded from one to six, supporting further evaluation of this gene therapy in routine clinical practice

On October 22, 2026 – Novartis updated its clinical study of intrathecal onasemnogene abeparvovec (Zolgensma) in patients with SMA in Japan. The non-interventional study is recruiting and aims to assess the treatment's safety and effectiveness in routine clinical practice, with a planned enrollment of 80 participants.

On October 14, 2026, Biogen reported an update to its Phase III study evaluating salanersen (BIIB115) in infants with genetically diagnosed SMA who had previously received onasemnogene abeparvovec gene therapy. The study is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and potential efficacy of adding salanersen following gene therapy. The registry reported an October 14 update, with the study's actual start date listed as October 30, 2026.

On October 8, 2026 – Scholar Rock announced the resubmission of its Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for apitegromab (ISEMBYLD) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy. The revised application includes an alternative fill-finish manufacturing facility following regulatory feedback. The company anticipates a CHMP opinion in the first half of 2027.

DelveInsight's Spinal Muscular Atrophy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 19+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline therapies for Spinal Muscular Atrophy treatment.

The leading Spinal Muscular Atrophy Companies include Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Scholar Rock, Biogen, Astellas Pharma, Alcyone Therapeutics, AndroScience Corporation, Hanugen Theraputics, Voyager Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, NMD Pharma, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aurimed Pharma, Exicure, Amylon Therapeutics, Amniotics and others. Promising Spinal Muscular Atrophy Pipeline Therapies such as OAV101, Risdiplam, Nusinersen, Amifampridine Phosphate, vesemnogene lantuparvovec, Olesoxime, NMD670 and others.

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The Spinal Muscular Atrophy Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Spinal Muscular Atrophy Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Overview

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a rare inherited neuromuscular disorder characterized by progressive degeneration of the anterior horn cells (lower motor neurons) in the spinal cord, resulting in symmetrical proximal muscle weakness, muscle atrophy, and hypotonia. The disease is primarily caused by homozygous deletion or mutation of the survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene on chromosome 5q13, which accounts for approximately 95% of cases. SMA exhibits a broad clinical spectrum, ranging from severe prenatal or infantile-onset forms associated with early mortality to milder adult-onset forms with relatively preserved life expectancy. It is one of the leading genetic causes of infant mortality and follows an autosomal recessive inheritance pattern.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Emerging Drugs Profile

Salanersen: Biogen

Salanersen is a novel, intrathecally administered antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) in development for SMA. Salanersen is designed to correct splicing of SMN2 pre-mRNA to increase production of SMN protein. It has a new chemistry that leads to high potency, enabling the potential for high efficacy with once-yearly dosing. In June 2026, Biogen Inc announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted salanersen Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

GC101: GeneCradle Therapeutics

GC101 is an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy designed to deliver a functional SMN1 (survival motor neuron 1) gene expression cassette to motor neurons using a recombinant AAV vector. Following intrathecal, intravenous, or intraventricular administration, the vector efficiently transduces the central nervous system, enabling sustained expression of the SMN protein in neurons. By restoring SMN protein levels, GC101 aims to improve motor neuron survival and function, thereby addressing the underlying genetic cause of SMA rather than only alleviating symptoms. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

GB221: Gemma Biotherapeutics

GB221 is an investigational, next?generation gene therapy for SMA1 developed to express SMN1 in motor neurons. The absence of functional SMN1 protein in motor neurons is the underlying cause of SMA. GB221 is a one-time gene therapy that consists of an adeno?associated virus (AAV) human isolate, AAVhu68, encasing a functional copy of a codon?optimized SMN1 gene in a modified transgene expression cassette designed to reduce overexpression and sensory neurotoxicity. It is delivered directly to the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) via intra-cisterna magna (ICM) injection. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

ARV-027: Arvinas

ARV-027 is an investigational oral, peripherally restricted PROTAC degrader designed to selectively target and eliminate toxic polyglutamine-expanded androgen receptor (polyQ-AR) in skeletal muscle. PolyQ-AR is the root cause of motor dysfunction in spinal bulbar muscular atrophy (SBMA) or Kennedy's disease due to the toxic gain of function imparted by the polyQ expansion on the AR. PolyQ-AR misfolds and aggregates in a ligand-dependent manner, disrupts normal transcription, and impairs muscle and mitochondrial function, ultimately driving progressive neuromuscular degeneration.. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Spinal bulbar muscular atrophy.

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The Spinal Muscular Atrophy Pipeline Report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Spinal Muscular Atrophy market.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Companies

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Scholar Rock, Biogen, Astellas Pharma, Alcyone Therapeutics, AndroScience Corporation, Hanugen Theraputics, Voyager Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, NMD Pharma, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aurimed Pharma, Exicure, Amylon Therapeutics, Amniotics and others.

Spinal muscular atrophy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical

Transdermal Molecule Type

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide

Small molecule Product Type

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Scope of the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Companies- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Scholar Rock, Biogen, Astellas Pharma, Alcyone Therapeutics, AndroScience Corporation, Hanugen Theraputics, Voyager Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, NMD Pharma, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aurimed Pharma, Exicure, Amylon Therapeutics, Amniotics and others.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Pipeline Therapies- OAV101, Risdiplam, Nusinersen, Amifampridine Phosphate, vesemnogene lantuparvovec, Olesoxime, NMD670 and others.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Spinal Muscular Atrophy Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Read the full details of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Pipeline on our website @ Spinal Muscular Atrophy Emerging Drugs and Companies

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummarySpinal muscular atrophy: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentSpinal muscular atrophy – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Apitegromab: Scholar RockDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Branaplam: NovartisDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)ACTX 401: Alcyone TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report....Inactive ProductsSpinal muscular atrophy Unmet NeedsSpinal muscular atrophy Market Drivers and BarriersAppendix

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