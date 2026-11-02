PD-1 And PD-L1 Inhibitors Clinical Trial Pipeline: Emerging Therapies And Key Developments Shaping The Treatment Landscape Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Clinical Trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 180+ pipeline drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 02, 2026 - DelveInsight's“ PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Competitive landscape 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 180+ companies and 200+ drugs in the PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Report



On October 25, 2026 – BioNTech and Bristol Myers Squibb announced encouraging Phase II results from the ROSETTA Lung-107 trial evaluating pumitamig (BNT327/BMS-986545) in combination with docetaxel in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease progressed following immunotherapy and chemotherapy. The combination demonstrated a confirmed objective response rate of 36.7% and median progression-free survival of 6.9 months. Pumitamig is an investigational PD-L1/VEGF-A bispecific antibody.

On October 24, 2026 – Nanobiotix announced final Phase I data evaluating JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors, including nivolumab or pembrolizumab, in patients with advanced primary cutaneous melanoma resistant to anti-PD-1 therapy. Among 24 heavily pretreated patients, the study reported an objective response rate of 41.7%, including four complete responses, and a disease control rate of 75%. The findings support further investigation of this approach in patients with anti-PD-1-resistant melanoma.

On October 22, 2026 – Merck and Moderna announced positive Phase III INTerpath-001 results evaluating intismeran autogene (V940/mRNA-4157) in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with completely resected stage IIB–IV melanoma. The combination reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 42% compared with pembrolizumab alone, supporting the continued investigation of individualized neoantigen therapy alongside PD-1 inhibition.

On October 22, 2026 – Arbutus Biopharma announced that the US FDA had lifted the clinical hold on its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for AB-101, an oral PD-L1 inhibitor. The decision allows the company to pursue further clinical development of AB-101 in the United States. The investigational drug has completed a Phase I clinical trial evaluating its safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics in healthy participants and patients with chronic hepatitis B.

DelveInsight's PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors competitive landscape report depicts a robust space with 180+ active players working to develop 200+ pipeline therapies for PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors treatment.

The leading PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Companies such as Merck, Roche, GSK, Innovent Biologics, AstraZeneca, EQRx/CStone Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Agenus, Incyte Corporation, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, Eli Lilly and Company, Sichuan Huiyu Pharmaceutical, Vicero, Rophibio, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Westlake Therapeutics and others. Promising PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Therapies such as Zalifrelimab, Isunakinra, Vopratelimab, Ipilimumab, Pembrolizumab, Regorafenib (Stivarga, BAY73-4506), Nivolumab, Paclitaxel, and others.

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PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Overview

PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors are classes of immunotherapy drugs designed to enhance the immune system's ability to fight cancer. The PD-1 receptor, found on the surface of T cells, and its ligand, PD-L1, present on tumor cells and some normal cells, play a crucial role in downregulating immune responses and promoting self-tolerance by suppressing T cell inflammatory activity. Cancer cells often exploit this pathway to evade immune detection. PD-1 inhibitors block the PD-1 receptor, while PD-L1 inhibitors block the PD-L1 ligand, both effectively preventing the interaction that leads to immune suppression. This blockade allows T cells to recognize and destroy cancer cells more effectively, leading to improved outcomes in several types of cancer, including Melanoma, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, and Renal Cell Carcinoma. The mechanism of action of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors revolves around blocking the inhibitory pathway that tumors use to evade the immune system. PD-1, a receptor on T cells, interacts with PD-L1, a ligand on tumor cells and other cells in the tumor microenvironment, to downregulate immune responses and promote immune tolerance. PD-1 inhibitors, such as nivolumab and pembrolizumab, bind to the PD-1 receptor on T cells, while PD-L1 inhibitors, like atezolizumab and durvalumab, bind to the PD-L1 ligand on tumor cells.

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Marketed Therapies

Merck

Merck & Co., Inc., known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, is a global healthcare company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. The company is engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of a broad range of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, and animal health solutions. Merck is widely recognized for its contributions in oncology, particularly through its immunotherapy drug Keytruda, as well as for its efforts in infectious diseases, cardiometabolic conditions, and vaccines. With a strong commitment to scientific innovation and global health, Merck invests heavily in R&D and pursues strategic partnerships to address some of the world's most pressing health challenges.

KEYTRUDA

Pembrolizumab is the active ingredient of Keytruda, which is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to the programmed cell death – 1 (PD-1) receptor and blocks its interaction with PD-L1 and PD-L2, releasing PD-1 pathway-mediated inhibition of the immune response, including anti-tumor immune response. Pembrolizumab is an IgG4 kappa immunoglobulin and has an approximate 149 kDa molecular weight. Keytruda has received approval for advanced melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, microsatellite-instability-high cancer, Primary Mediastinal Large B-Cell Lymphoma (PMBCL), Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), Microsatellite Instability-High Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Esophageal Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Merkel Cell Carcinoma, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Endometrial Carcinoma and advanced urothelial bladder cancer.

GSK

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines and vaccines to improve health outcomes worldwide. With a strong presence in infectious diseases, HIV, oncology, immunology, and respiratory conditions, GSK leverages cutting-edge science and advanced technology to deliver transformative healthcare solutions. The company combines a robust R&D pipeline with strategic collaborations to address some of the world's most pressing health challenges, aiming to positively impact the lives of billions of people.

JEMPERLI

Jemperli, a programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1)-blocking antibody, is the backbone of GSK's ongoing immuno-oncology-based research and development programme. A robust clinical trial programme includes studies of Jemperli alone and in combination with other therapies in gynaecologic, colorectal and lung cancers, as well as where there are opportunities for transformational outcomes.

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Pipeline Therapies

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, specializing in the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company focuses on three main therapy areas: oncology; cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM); and respiratory and immunology. AstraZeneca is also expanding its presence in rare diseases through its acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals. With a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability, AstraZeneca invests significantly in R&D and leverages advanced technologies to accelerate drug development. The company operates in over 100 countries and aims to deliver life-changing medicines that improve patient outcomes globally.

Rilvegostomig

Rilvegostomig (AZD-2936) is a bi-specific antibody acts by targeting T cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains (TIGIT) and programmed cell death protein 1 (PD1). It is derived from COM902 (anti-TIGIT antibody). It is administered through Intravenous route.

Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Biliary cancer. The drug is also under development for the treatment of solid tumors, advanced or metastatic squamous or non-squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma, squamous or non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, cholangiocarcinoma and gallbladder cancer.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City, dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering innovative medicines and vaccines. The company has a broad portfolio spanning oncology, immunology, rare diseases, inflammation, internal medicine, and vaccines. Pfizer gained worldwide recognition for its role in developing one of the first mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in partnership with BioNTech. Committed to improving global health, Pfizer invests significantly in research and development and actively engages in collaborations to advance science and expand access to its therapies across diverse markets.

Sasanlimab

Sasanlimab is an investigational humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody developed by Pfizer that targets programmed death-1 (PD-1), an immune checkpoint receptor expressed on T cells and other immune cells. By binding PD-1, sasanlimab blocks its interaction with PD-L1 and PD-L2, thereby restoring T-cell activation and enhancing anti-tumor immune responses. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer.

Incyte Corporation

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics in oncology and inflammation. The company has established a diverse pipeline of small molecules and biologics, addressing both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as immune-mediated conditions. Incyte emphasizes precision medicine approaches, aiming to target disease mechanisms with greater specificity and efficacy. In addition to its in-house R&D capabilities, the company actively engages in strategic collaborations and licensing agreements to strengthen its portfolio and expand its global presence. Through continuous investment in science and innovation, Incyte strives to deliver meaningful therapeutic advances to patients worldwide.

INCB 099280

INCB099280 is an orally administered small-molecule inhibitor of programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1), developed by Incyte Corporation, designed to disrupt the PD-1/PD-L1 interaction, which is a key immune checkpoint pathway exploited by tumors to evade immune surveillance. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals

Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals is a China-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies across oncology, immunology, and hematology. The company integrates small molecules and biologics into its pipeline, targeting unmet medical needs with a focus on differentiated mechanisms of action. Zelgen follows a vertically integrated model, encompassing drug discovery, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization within China's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. With a commitment to scientific innovation and patient-centric development, the company aims to advance therapies that improve outcomes and expand treatment options in China and potentially global markets.

ZG005

ZG005 is a bispecific monoclonal antibody developed by Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals that targets both PD-1 and TIGIT immune checkpoints. This dual targeting aims to synergistically activate T cells and enhance the anti-tumor activity of natural killer (NK) cells, making it a promising immunotherapy for various solid tumors. ZG005 is currently being evaluated in Phase II for the treatment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma.

ImmVira Pharma

ImmVira Pharma is a biotechnology company based in China that focuses on the development of next-generation oncolytic virus therapies for cancer treatment. The company leverages its proprietary OvPENS platform to design genetically engineered herpes simplex virus (HSV)-based therapies that selectively target and destroy tumor cells while stimulating anti-tumor immune responses. ImmVira's pipeline includes candidates for a variety of solid tumors, including those with limited treatment options. By combining viral oncology with immunotherapy, the company aims to create potent, targeted therapies that enhance efficacy and safety in cancer care.

C5252

Leveraging ImmVira's OvPENS development platform, MVR-C5252 is designed specifically for the treatment of malignant glioma. This product has been further genetically engineered on the basis of MVR-T3011 (also known as T3011) by specific attenuation to achieve on-target malignant gliocyte killing while maintaining safety profile. MVR-C5252 also carries exogenous genes that express IL-12 and PD-1 mAb to promote the immune response of tumor microenvironment for further anti-tumor activity. C5252 is currently being evaluated in Phase I for the treatment of Glioblastoma.

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PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Analytical Perspective by DelveInsight

In-depth Commercial Assessment: PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Collaboration Analysis by Companies

The Report provides in-depth commercial assessment of drugs that have been included, which comprises collaboration, agreement, licensing and acquisition – deals values trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which provide company-company collaboration (licensing/partnering), company academic collaboration and acquisition analysis in tabulated form.

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Competitive Landscape

The report comprises of comparative assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology).

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Report Assessment



Company Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment Unmet Needs

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Scope of the PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Companies- Merck, Roche, GSK, Innovent Biologics, AstraZeneca, EQRx/CStone Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Agenus, Incyte Corporation, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, Eli Lilly and Company, Sichuan Huiyu Pharmaceutical, Vicero, Rophibio, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Westlake Therapeutics and others.

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Therapies- Zalifrelimab, Isunakinra, Vopratelimab, Ipilimumab, Pembrolizumab, Regorafenib (Stivarga, BAY73-4506), Nivolumab, Paclitaxel, and others.

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Marketed Therapies and Pipeline Therapies PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products, Unmet Needs

Understand the PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Companies, drugs, and market dynamics driving the PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Pipeline in 2026 @ PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Mechanism of Action and Unmet Needs

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryPD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors: OverviewPD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors -Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial AssessmentCompetitive LandscapeTherapeutic AssessmentPD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)MerckCompany OverviewKEYTRUDAPD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)Late Stage Products (Phase III)Comparative AnalysisAstraZenecaCompany OverviewRilvegostomigMid Stage Products (Phase II)Comparative AnalysisSuzhou Zelgen BiopharmaceuticalsCompany OverviewZG005Early Stage Products (Phase I)Comparative AnalysisImmVira PharmaCompany OverviewC5252Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsCompany NameProduct NameInactive ProductsPD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Unmet NeedsPD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market drivers and barriersAppendix

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