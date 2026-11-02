Hanley Investment Group Kicks Off Its 16Th Annual Movember Fundraising Campaign With“Game Time 2026”

MENAFN - GetNews)"Hanley Investment Group has raised more than $429,000 for Movember, the leading global charity dedicated to improving men's health."

CORONA DEL MAR, Calif. - November 2, 2026 - Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announces the launch of its 16th annual Movember fundraising campaign. This year's theme, "Game Time 2026," rallies colleagues, clients, and community members to join the team and stand up for men's health.

With a football-inspired theme, Hanley Investment Group is reminding the community that the biggest wins happen off the field by encouraging support for men's health, raising awareness, and inspiring donations throughout November.

Since 2011, Hanley Investment Group has raised more than $429,000 for Movember, the global charity dedicated to funding research, early detection, and community programs for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention.

"I carry this cause close to my heart in memory of my father, who passed away from prostate cancer in 2009," said Ed Hanley, president of Hanley Investment Group. "His strength continues to inspire our mission. Sixteen years in, our commitment has only grown stronger. We want men everywhere to know they have a team behind them."

He added, "We're asking people to get in the game for men's health. Whether you grow a moustache, donate, or help spread awareness, every action matters. Together, we can support lifesaving research and help men live longer, healthier lives."

Movember participants begin clean-shaven on November 1 and spend the month growing and grooming their moustaches, becoming walking, talking billboards for men's health. Women, known as "Mo Sistas," also join the effort. Since its founding in 2003, Movember has raised more than $1.5 billion globally, funding over 1,320 projects across 20 countries.

The need remains urgent. According to Movember:

- Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in the United States and the second-leading cause of cancer death. Each day, 73 American men die from the disease.

- Testicular cancer is the most common cancer among men aged 15 to 34, with one American man dying from it every day.

- In the U.S., four out of five suicides are men, with 90 men dying by suicide daily.

- Globally, every minute, a man dies by suicide.

Movember funds groundbreaking projects to address these crises, supporting research, early detection, mental health initiatives, and community-based programs that help men live longer, healthier lives.

"At Hanley Investment Group, we enjoy a culture of camaraderie and competition," Hanley said. "We will be sharing our moustache progress on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X. Some of us will be sporting impressive 'Mos,' and others will be doing their best despite being follicly challenged. Either way, we show up. That is what matters."

To support the cause, Hanley will co-host its annual fundraising evening on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Muldoon's Irish Pub in Newport Beach, California. Guest bartenders will include Ed Hanley and Nathan Holthouser, president of Coastal Commercial. Mario Marovic, owner and CEO of Lounge Group, which operates Muldoon's Irish Pub and other restaurant and bar concepts throughout Orange County, is supporting the event. A portion of the evening's bar sales will be donated to Movember.

"We look forward to joining Hanley Investment Group each year in supporting such a meaningful cause," Holthouser said. "Movember is a great opportunity to bring our local commercial real estate community together, reconnect with friends and colleagues, and make a positive impact. At Coastal Commercial, we're proud to be part of an event that raises awareness and supports the health and longevity of men in our community."

Hanley said the event continues to demonstrate the power of people coming together for a common cause.

"It feels good to make a difference in our community and across the world," he added. "Together, we can stop men from dying too young."

For event details, please contact....

To donate to Hanley Investment Group's Movember fundraising efforts, please visit their official Movember team page:

About Movember

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,320 projects around the world. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit movember. Movember is a registered 501(c)(3) charity.

About Coastal Commercial

Coastal Commercial is a Southern California commercial real estate brokerage specializing in commercial leasing, investment sales, property management, and advisory services. The firm represents property owners, developers and tenants throughout Orange County and Southern California. For more information, visit: .

About Hanley Investment Group

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors is a real estate brokerage and advisory services company with a transaction track record exceeding $13.1 billion, specializing in the sale of grocery-anchored shopping centers, anchored retail centers, multi-tenant properties and single-tenant net-leased investments nationwide. The firm's expertise, more than 20 years of experience, and dedication to putting clients' needs first set it apart in the industry. Hanley Investment Group creates value by delivering exceptional results through property-specific marketing strategies, cutting-edge technology and local market knowledge. Hanley Investment Group's relationships with investors, developers, institutions, franchisees, brokers and 1031 exchange buyers translate into maximum exposure and pricing for each property. With unmatched service, Hanley Investment Group has redefined the experience of selling retail investment properties. For more information, visit hanleyinvestmentgroup.