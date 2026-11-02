TOZO AIVU AI Glasses Officially Hit The Market With World's First Tinted Waveguide Lens

MENAFN - GetNews)TOZO is bringing a new perspective to everyday smart eyewear with the upcoming launch of TOZO AIVU AI Glasses, officially arriving on November 3, 2026, on the TOZO Store and Amazon, along with other selected platforms. Combining the world's first tinted waveguide lens in AI glasses with hands-free AI interaction, a lightweight 45g design, and privacy-focused visual recognition, AIVU is designed to make intelligent technology a natural part of everyday life-without compromising the look and feel of sunglasses.

Unlike conventional AI glasses that often prioritize technology over everyday wearability, AIVU brings together display technology and sunglasses functionality in a single pair of stylish eyewear. Whether navigating daily routines, identifying unfamiliar objects, or getting quick answers on the go, users can access AI-powered assistance through simple voice interactions.

The World's First Tinted Waveguide Lens in AI Glasses

What sets TOZO AIVU apart is its innovative tinted waveguide lens, integrating display optics and sunglasses functionality into one lens. This distinctive design brings visual information into everyday eyewear while offering a tinted appearance suited to outdoor use.

The wine-red gradient tint adds a distinctive style while helping reduce glare in bright environments. By combining a display with the familiar look of sunglasses, AIVU offers a more natural way to experience smart eyewear without the appearance of a conventional electronic device. For consumers looking for AI functionality in eyewear that feels closer to everyday fashion, AIVU brings both worlds together.

AI Assistance, Just a Simple Question Away

AIVU makes AI interaction more accessible through hands-free voice control and intelligent visual recognition. With the "Hey TOZO" wake phrase, users can activate the AI assistant and ask questions naturally, without reaching for a smartphone.

Its AI visual recognition capabilities help identify objects, recognize buildings and artworks, and provide useful information about the world around the wearer. From discovering something unfamiliar while traveling to getting quick answers during everyday activities, AIVU turns real-world curiosity into convenient AI-assisted interaction. With voice-driven assistance and visual recognition working together, information becomes easier to access wherever the day takes users.

See Everything. Store Nothing.

Smart eyewear should make everyday interactions more convenient without creating unnecessary privacy concerns. TOZO AIVU addresses this through its Ephemeral Vision Architecture, designed to process visual input in real time for instant AI recognition.

The camera captures images only when needed for recognition, and raw visual data is not stored or shared. With no image storage, no cloud uploads of raw images, and no user profiling or historical image records, AIVU is designed around a privacy-conscious approach to AI vision. This philosophy is summed up in one simple statement: See Everything. Store Nothing.

Lightweight Comfort Meets Everyday Style

Advanced technology means little if eyewear is uncomfortable to wear. Weighing approximately 45g, TOZO AIVU is engineered for comfortable everyday use, with an optimized structure and weight distribution that help reduce the feeling of wearing a smart device. When the AI features are not in use, AIVU maintains the familiar appearance of stylish everyday eyewear, making it easier to incorporate smart technology into daily wear.

A Smarter Way to Experience Everyday Eyewear

From its distinctive tinted waveguide lens and hands-free AI assistant to real-time visual recognition, privacy-conscious processing, and lightweight styling, TOZO AIVU brings together the technologies that make smart eyewear more practical for everyday life.

For those interested in experiencing AI beyond the smartphone, AIVU offers a different approach: intelligent assistance built into eyewear designed to look and feel natural.

TOZO AIVU AI Glasses will officially launch on November 3, 2026, and will be available through the TOZO Store, Amazon, and other selected platforms.

Discover a new way to see, recognize, and interact with the world. Visit the TOZO Store on November 3 to explore TOZO AIVU AI Glasses and experience the next step in everyday AI eyewear.

About TOZO

TOZO is an intelligent electronics brand owned by TOZO INC, based in Seattle, USA. The TOZO brand was registered and established in 2015, adhering to the concept of "Tech Around You" and is committed to providing people with the latest technology in intelligent wearable products.

TOZO is committed to researching, developing, and manufacturing high-tech digital products, which include wireless audio, smart IoT, virtual reality, and digital accessories. TOZO is powered by an energetic R&D team and the world's top factories. It is dedicated to producing the highest quality products by selecting environmentally friendly and high-quality materials, reducing intermediary steps, and improving efficiency. Our clients can expect excellent products, exceptional user experiences, and a greener life.