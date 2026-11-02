Hermoso Launches Character Recasting As AI-Made Characters Rack Up Hundreds Of Thousands Of Followers

MENAFN - GetNews)"Character recasting puts a brand's own AI character into a trending video while keeping the original moves and timing."AI-made characters like Jean Phil, with 284,900 TikTok followers from 10 videos, are some of the fastest-growing accounts on social media. Hermoso now lets any brand create its own character and recast it into trending videos, keeping the original moves and timing.

Ontario, Canada - November 2, 2026 - One of the fastest-growing kinds of account on TikTok right now belongs to someone who does not exist. Jean Phil, an AI-made character posting as @jean_philanthrope, has 284,900 TikTok followers and 4 million likes from just 10 videos. Another, Phil Jean (@phil_john_jean), has passed 153,000 followers and 4.2 million likes. Older virtual influencers such as Lil Miquela built audiences in the millions over several years; the new wave is doing it in weeks, by dropping a consistent character into whatever clip is trending.

Hermoso, an AI marketing agent, is now giving any brand the tools to do the same with a feature it calls character recasting.

Recasting takes a video that is already doing well, such as a dance, a skit or a reaction clip, and puts a different person in it. The moves, the timing and the setting stay the same. Only the person changes. A brand creates its own character once, saves it, and can drop that same character into new trending clips every week, so the account builds a face people recognize without hiring creators or filming anything.

"People follow the character, not the logo," said Andrew Donatello of Hermoso. "A small business used to need an influencer budget to get that kind of following. Now it can build its own character, keep it consistent, and put it into whatever is trending that week."

With this launch, Hermoso has moved single-person recasting onto the video model that held the original clip's framing and timing best in its own side-by-side tests, and lowered the price of a recast. Recasting works from a link to a public TikTok, Instagram Reel, YouTube Short, Facebook or X video, or from an uploaded clip, with a saved AI character or the user's own face. Finished clips can be posted or scheduled to 11 social channels from the same place.

Character recasting is available now on every Hermoso plan at, and inside ChatGPT, Claude and Cursor. Making videos uses credits; posting and scheduling are free.

About Hermoso

Hermoso makes an AI marketing agent that researches, creates, posts and runs ads for businesses from inside the AI tools they already use, including ChatGPT, Claude and Cursor. The company launched in 2026 to give small teams the kind of marketing output that usually takes a full department. More at.